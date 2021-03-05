Asia-Pacific Gypsum Board Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd, BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd, USG Boral

Gypsum Board Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

This report focuses on Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The Gypsum Board Market report covers the overall and all-inclusive analysis of the Gypsum Board Market with all its factors that have an impact on market growth. This report is anchored on the thorough qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market. The study provides details such as the market share of companies in order to present a broader overview of the key players in the Gypsum Board Market.

The Asia-Pacific gypsum board market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.79 % during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Major factor driving the market studied is the increasing investment in the construction sector in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific. Gypsum board inability to perform in water is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Market By Top Leading Players-

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co. Ltd, BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd, USG Boral, Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd, Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd, Saint-Gobain, Everest Industries Limited, Georgia-Pacific, Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd, Knauf Gips KG, VANS Gypsum, KCC Corporation

– The demand from the residential sector dominated in 2018, and is expected to grow at rapid rate, owing to the new residential construction and repair activities in the developing economies.

– Increasing investment in the construction sector is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– China dominated the market across the region with the largest consumption. The value-added output of the construction industry in the country reached CNY 5.57 trillion (approximately USD 816.6 billion) in 2017. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Chinese construction sector is rapidly developing, with an average annual growth of 16.6%.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Investments in the Construction Sector in the Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

– The construction sector in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific region has been growing rapidly.

– The housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched a number of measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing. The authorities have projected a capital expenditure of HKD 23,923 million in construction, in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e., 7% higher than the budget allotted for the fiscal year 2017, in order to the construct more affordable apartments.

– The China New Urbanization project 2014-2020 has also been initiated by the government, in order to provide social housing to migrants, as well as, to expand the existing urban facilities in major cities.

– Similarly, the Indian construction sector is growing at a tremendous rate (approximately 7%-8%), with urbanization projects and new construction activities, such as bridges, dams, roads, railways (metro rails), urban infrastructures, buildings, and others.

– The 100% FDI in the construction sector has also supported the industry growth, and the government initiative Housing for All by 2022 is supporting the new construction activities in the country.

– In addition, the country is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing, over the next seven years, during which, the country is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise by around 70% by 2024 in India.

– These factors are likely to contribute positively to the demand for gypsum board in the region.

