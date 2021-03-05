Asia-Pacific Fertilizers Market 2021 Precise Outlook – China BlueChemical Ltd, Sinofert Holding Ltd, PT Petrokimia Gresik, Hubeu Xin Yanf Feng Fertilizer Industry Limited

Fertilizers Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

This report focuses on Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The Fertilizers Market report covers the overall and all-inclusive analysis of the Fertilizers Market with all its factors that have an impact on market growth. This report is anchored on the thorough qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market. The study provides details such as the market share of companies in order to present a broader overview of the key players in the Fertilizers Market.

The Asia-Pacific fertilizers market was valued at USD 8.87 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Market ByTop Leading Players-

China BlueChemical Ltd, Sinofert Holding Ltd, PT Petrokimia Gresik, Hubeu Xin Yanf Feng Fertilizer Industry Limited, Yara International, Groupe OCP, ICL- Israel Chemicals Ltd, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda, PT Pupuk Kujang, PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, PT Pupuk Sriwidjaya Palembang, The Mosaic Company

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391563/asia-pacific-fertilizers-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

– In the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market, China is the largest consumer of fertilizers accounting for 52% of the total market.

– The major factors driving the market are technological innovations in the fertilizer market, growth in the demand for micronutrient fertilizer, decrease in per capita arable land, and increase in demand for food.

– High production cost and growing demand for biofertilizers are restraining the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

The study analyzes the current scenario of the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market. It covers extensive segmentation on product type and by country, along with forecast up to 2023. In addition to this, an overview of the key players in the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market is also included in the report. The report also includes regulatory analysis and detailed value chain analysis of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Market Trends

Decreasing Per Capita Arable Land and Increasing Demand for Food

Population in the Asia-Pacific region is increasing at a rapid rate. This growing population is adding to the food demand. Supplying food to this growing population has become a threat. On the other hand, arable land is declining, due to industrialization and urbanization. Fertilizers have been used for a long time to increase the productivity of crops. This adequate and balanced use of fertilizer may help in feeding the growing population from the available cultivable land. Hence, the major factors driving the demand for fertilizers include the need for crop intensification while pursuing increasingly sustainable practices, and seeking biological alternatives to boost production with decreased pressure on the environment to close the yield gap..

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391563/asia-pacific-fertilizers-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

China Dominates the Asia-Pacific Fertilizers Market

China feeds 22% of the worlds population with merely 12.68% of the arable land. The major crops that are grown in China are rice, wheat, potatoes, corn, peanuts, tea, millet, barley, apples, cotton, and oilseed. According to the China Agriculture Industry Development report, China has a goal to become self-sufficient in staple foods, like rice, corn, and wheat, by 2035. The government ensures a minimum price for the grains and provides storage for them in the government silos. Farmers in the country are also using fertilizers and pesticides to increase the production. The most important agricultural area in the country is the North China Plain, which extends across several provinces. China is the largest consumer of fertilizers in the Asia-Pacific region and represented around 52% share in the Asia-Pacific fertilizers market in 2017.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level – for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market – key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance – market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy – M&A’s, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries Asia – Pacificly for the market.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]