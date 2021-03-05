Asia-Pacific Epoxy Powder Coatings Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Asia-Pacific Epoxy Powder Coatings including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Asia-Pacific Epoxy Powder Coatings investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Asia-Pacific epoxy powder coatings market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 3%, over the forecast period. Rising demand from the building and construction industry and soaring demand for eco-friendly coatings are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Manufactures-

3M, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, CARPOLY, Chugoku Marine Paints, Hempel A/S, Jotun, KCC Corporation, NIPSEA GROUP, PPG Industries, Inc., Solvay, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG

Market Scenario

Increasing Usage in the Automotive Industry



– In the automotive sector, powder coatings are used in interior and exterior parts of vehicles, to add a pleasant appeal to them. They are also used in metallic parts, as well as plastic vehicle components of both interior and exterior types.

– Automotive coatings are used as protection against sunlight, material corrosiveness, and environmental effects, such as acid rain, hot-cold shocks, stone chips, UV radiation, car washing, and blowing sand, among others.

– Over a period of time, various companies have come up with different and new variants in coatings, such as heat and anti-reflective coating, electro-chromatic and smart coatings for windows, self-cleaning top coats, UV-curable powder coating system, iridescent and color changing base coat, and abrasion-resistant coatings for head lamps, among others.

– Automotive coatings can majorly be divided into two types, namely, automotive refinish and automotive OEM coatings.

Competitive Landscape:

The Asia-Pacific epoxy powder coatings market is partially fragmented in nature. Key players in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M, Jotun, PPG Industries, Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Asia-Pacific and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Powder Coatings Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

