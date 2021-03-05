Asia-Pacific Cosmeceuticals Market size is expected to reach USD 59.7 billion with CAGR 6.8% by 2025

Cosmeceuticals Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

The cosmeceuticals market involves the increasing category of cosmetic products that have drug-like benefits. These products are fast outpacing all other product segments in the personal care and cosmetics industry, because of the growth rate.

In the region, countries- like China, India, and Vietnam present considerable growth opportunities for the market players, primarily due to the growing millennial population. Furthermore, high awareness regarding cosmeceutical and cosmetics products, such as anti-aging, sun care, and hair care products, is expected to drive the markets growth in the near future. The demand for multifunctional products is driving innovation, as price-conscious consumers are opting for products that provide both hydration and skin protection. Companies are constantly advertising about cosmetics that provide medicinal benefits, especially on social networking sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, where beauty bloggers are very popular.

The Asia-Pacific cosmeceuticals market was valued at USD 59.7 billion in 2018, and the market is projected to register CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Market ByTop Leading Players-

Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal SA, Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Croda International PLC, Sabinsa Corporation, Unilever PLC, Clarins Group, Shiseido Group, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf AG, Royal DSM, Bayer AG

Market Analysis:

Increasing Demand for Sun Care Products

A key factor driving the growth of the studied market is the adverse effects of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation caused by Asia – Pacific warming. Awareness of the effects of UV radiation on the appearance and health of the skin propels the demand for sunscreen products. Sun protection is not limited to regular sun care products, due to the emergence of multi-purpose products. To meet these evolving consumers needs, vendors are adding new and innovative sun care products to their existing product lines, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth across the region. To raise more awareness of the importance and benefits, using sun care products across the region, vendors are educating consumers about such products through television, social media, online channel, and awareness campaigns. Therefore, with such initiatives and beliefs, the sun care products market is expected to witness a positive outlook, during the forecast period.

China Dominates the Cosmeceuticals Market

The Chinese cosmeceuticals market is projected to register an estimated CAGR of 6.9%, over the forecast period. Though the term cosmeceuticals started gaining momentum in China recently, it has now become one of the most preferred product categories in the country. Busier and stressful lifestyles of consumers in the country, as well as worsening environmental conditions, created more concern around skin conditions, amid consumers who seek products for skin rejuvenation. This has led to an increase in sales of cosmeceuticals. Consumption of cosmeceutical products in China is most prevalent in tier 1 megacities of the country, with increasing penetration in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, which are experiencing an increase in Chinas growing middle class and the consumption of cosmeceuticals in the country. Although a portion of consumers in China are willing to pay for branded or premium products, consumers tend to be less loyal to brands and more price-sensitive, when compared to the consumers in the United States or European counterparts. This has led to an increase in the overall revenue generated through the product category. Multinational companies continue to dominate the cosmeceuticals market in the country, and most of the companies operating in the country are foreign brands. The three largest suppliers of cosmeceuticals in China are Procter and Gamble, Loreal, and Shiseido. This trend is also reflected in domestic production, with a majority of production catered via foreign-owned or joint ventures.

