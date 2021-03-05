Asia-Pacific Carbon Black Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2025; Birla Carbon, Bridgestone Corporation, Cabot Corporation

The Asia-Pacific Carbon Black Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Asia-Pacific Carbon Black report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Asia-Pacific Carbon Black report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Asia-Pacific carbon black market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Asia-Pacific Carbon Black Market: Birla Carbon, Bridgestone Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Cancarb, Continental Carbon Company, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc.,, Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, OCI COMPANY Ltd, Orion Engineered Carbons, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Application for Tires and Industrial Rubber Products

– Carbon black is used in tires primarily as a filler to enhance its various characteristics such as tread wear, fuel economy, longevity, etc.

– Carbon black is mainly required in the inner liners, sidewalls, and carcasses. It has heat-dissipation capabilities when added to rubber compounds. It also improves handling, tread wear, fuel mileage, as well as provides abrasion resistance.

– Carbon black is one of the most important industrial chemicals manufactured globally. Other than tires, it is also required for various molded and extruded industrial rubber products, such as conveyor belts, gaskets, air springs, grommets, vibration isolation devices, and hoses. It provides flex strength in such products.

– Furthermore, in the rubber industry, carbon black is majorly used as a filler to achieve reinforcing effects, such as altering the modulus or tensile strength. In rubber-based adhesives, sealants, and coatings, it is used to enhance the intermolecular or cohesive forces of the product and to impart conductivity. Furthermore, in coatings, carbon black is used as a light-absorbing additive to counteract chemical degradation reactions.

– Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the demand for carbon black is expected to rise from the tires and industrial rubber products segment moderately during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market

– China is the largest consumer of carbon black in the Asia-Pacific market. This is majorly due to the increasing demand for carbon black from the automotive sector. The tire application accounts for the largest share of carbon black market in China.

– China also stood as the world’s largest exporter of tires in terms of revenue. With the increase in production of tires, the demand for consumption of carbon black is also expected to increase in China.

– On the contrary, due to a series of factors, such as supply surpluses, volatile feedstock prices, low capacity utilization rates, rising labor costs, and tightening environmental regulations, the tire manufacturing costs have increased rapidly when compared to those in south east Asia, eastern Europe, and to over 90% of those manufactured in the United States.

– The coatings market is growing at a rapid rate in China, with increasing downstream demand. The booming construction, automotive, and industrial sectors are likely to propel the market of paints and coatings, which, in turn, is expected to drive the carbon black, during the forecast period.

– Owing to the increasing demand from the tire and other end-user industries, carbon black manufacturers are setting up new production facilities in addition to the expansions of the existing manufacturing facilities.

– Hence, with the rapid growth in the demand from various applications, the demand for carbon black is expected to increase rapidly in China in the upcoming years.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Asia-Pacific Carbon Black Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

