Asia-Pacific Beauty Drinks Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand 2021- Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Kino Biotech

The Asia-Pacific Beauty Drinks Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions.

Asia-Pacific Beauty Drinks Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

– The market for beauty drinks is predominantly driven by the standard consumer shift toward preventive skincare, with the increasing geriatric population, across the countries. Moreover, a rising number of health-conscious consumers supported by rising disposable incomes is a major factor driving the market growth.

– Manufacturers are offering a wide variety of flavors in these drinks to gain more market share, by offering differentiated products to its customers.

Shiseido Co. Ltd, Sappe Public Company Limited, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Kino Biotech, Hafara Indonesia, TC Pharmaceutical Industries, TC Natural Company Limited

Beauty Drinks Market Scenario:

Growing Demand For Collagen Based Beauty Drinks

Collagen-based products are high in demand among the elderly consumers, because collagen production reduces with age. These factors have increased the demand among consumers in the region for products with beverages containing collagen as an ingredient. The rise in consumer awareness about the skin health benefits associated with collagen and increase in investments by ingredient manufacturers have led prominent manufacturers to horizontally integrate with the expansion of their product line with the launch of collagen-infused beauty drinks. The consumers desire to prevent premature aging, along with a growing preference for natural, safe, and effective beauty solutions, such as collagen, supported by companies with a focus on developing products infused with collagen as an ingredient drives the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Asia-Pacific beauty drinks market is highly fragmented with the presence of many players and some of the key players are Shiseido Co. Ltd, Sappe Public Company Limited, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd and Kino Biotech. Companies are increasingly relying on upgrading and innovating the products they offer and introducing nave formulations. Product innovation and expansion are the most frequently adopted market strategies in the beauty drinks market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

