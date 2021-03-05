Asia Pacific Aqua Feed Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Abcam PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cisbio Bioassays, EMD Millipore Corporation

The Asia-Pacific Aquafeed Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Increased consumption of fish is the major driver behind the growth of the Asia-Pacific Aquafeed market. The growth in the aquaculture industry, the changing demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America and the rising demand for processed fish are the other factors that are augmenting the growth of the market studied.

The aquafeed concentrates, fish oil, and fish meal; vegetable sources, like corn, maize, etc.; cassava roots, silkworm remains, along with manufactured sinking and low-quality feed pellets have been defined as aqua feed. The market under study includes backyard farming and commercial aquaculture farms. The companies in the Asian aqua feed market operate in the B2C and B2B formats. The market sizing has been done at the consumer level. Several competitor profiles are analyzed to understand all the aspects of the market and make accurate decisions in terms of market sizing and/or forecasting. The report provides an in-depth analysis of various parameters of the Asian aqua feed market.

Request a Sample Report

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071390128/asia-pacific-aqua-feed-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2019-2024/inquiry?Mode=21

‘The prominent players in the Asia Pacific Aqua Feed market are:

Abcam PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cisbio Bioassays, EMD Millipore Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences Inc., HD Biosciences Co. Ltd, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck KGaA), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Asia Pacific Aqua Feed Market Overview:

The Shrimp Market in India

According to the National Fisheries Development Board, India ranked second after China, accounting for 6.3% share of the global aquaculture production. The biodiversity of fish in the Indian subcontinent and high demand for Indian shrimp in the global market has driven the aquaculture production in the country. The shrimp farming in India is fully dependent on the formulated feeds. With the rise in shrimp farming, due to the increased exports and international demand for Indian shrimp, the demand for shrimp feed in the country is increasing. Around 80% of the market is controlled by the major players, like Avanti Feeds, CP Group, etc.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071390128/asia-pacific-aqua-feed-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2019-2024?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

The Asia-Pacific aquafeed market is highly fragmented, with a large number of local and international players accounting for about 50% of the share. These major players are investing in new products and improvisation of products, expansions, and acquisitions for business expansions. Another major area of investment is the focus on R&D, in order to launch new products at cheaper prices.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific Aqua Feed Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Asia Pacific Aqua Feed Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Asia Pacific Aqua Feed Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2024)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2024)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Asia Pacific Aqua Feed Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2024)

– Asia Pacific Aqua Feed Market Forecast (2020-2024)

– Asia Pacific Aqua Feed Market Research Findings and Conclusion

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]