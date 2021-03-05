Asia-Pacific Aerospace Composites Market Precise Outlook- Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Centre Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi

This Aerospace Composites Industry report provides details of recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, strategic market growth analysis, and market size. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the Asia-Pacific Aerospace Composites market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The Asia-Pacific Aerospace Composites market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

The Asia-Pacific aerospace composites market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world for aviation activities. With the air-passenger traffic growing rapidly and the airlines increasing their fleet size, the market for aerospace composites in the region is growing rapidly and the growth is expected to continue during the forecast period. In addition, in the military segment, several nations in the region are procuring newer generation aircraft which have a greater percentage of composites. This is also currently driving the market.

– Several new aircraft developed by the players in the region are being built with increasingly higher compositions of composite materials. Reduced maintenance longer design life, fewer parts, and reduced tooling and assembly costs are some of the reasons that are driving the adoption of the composites in aerospace manufacturing.

Top Leading Manufacturers:

Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Centre Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., TATA Advanced Materials Limited., Toho Tenax, Toray Industries Inc., Korea Composites Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, DuPont

Increasing Use of Composites in Military Aircraft

The Military Aircraft segment is expected to be driven by the growth in the adoption of composites in various parts and components of the newer generation military aircraft. The composites used in military aircraft are lightweight, durable, and chemical and temperature resilient. An important use of composite materials is in the development of stealth aircraft that use radar-absorbing composite materials to form most of the aircrafts structure. Carbon- and glass fiber-reinforced plastic laminates are used in Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in structures, like vertical stabilizer, tail, flaps, and wings skin that account for approximately 40% of the weight of the aircraft. On that note, Australia placed an order for a total of 72 F-35 aircraft for its military, out of which 13 aircraft were delivered to the country by 2019. Also, HAL Tejas, the indigenous fighter jet developed by India, consists of 45% composites (mostly carbon-epoxy) by weight in its airframe, which made the aircraft the lightest Multi-Role Supersonic Fighter Aircraft of its class. As of May 2020, a total of 123 Tejas aircraft are being ordered by the Indian Armed forces in various configurations. Thus, the growing use of composites in the newer generation military aircraft and the increasing procurement of such aircraft are currently driving the growth of the military segment.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the market are Toray Industries Inc., Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Centre Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., Hexcel Corporation, and TATA Advanced Materials Limited. As the aerospace component manufacturing is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region, local players are partnering with the aircraft OEMs for the indigenous development of components and parts of the aircraft, to reduce the overall manufacturing costs. This is opening new market opportunities for the local players in the region to grow in the market. Also, investments of companies into advanced composites for space-based applications may help them increase their market presence in the Asia-Pacific in the years to come.

