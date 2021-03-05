Architectural Coatings Market Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2025 – Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc.

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Architectural Coatings market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Architectural Coatings market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Architectural Coatings Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 6.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Key Players of Architectural Coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Others.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand from Residential Construction

– Paints and coatings are extensively used in the architectural sector, for both exterior and interior applications. Modern advances in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.

– Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house to not only increase its aesthetic appeal, but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation, without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– However, moisture causes problems for paint. Dew, rain, snow, and ice on the outside, or vapor and moisture buildup from the inside, can cause problems with exterior paint. When moisture penetrates the paint, blisters can form, and the paint may peel. Moisture blisters, unlike temperature blisters, go through all coats of paints down to the wood.

– Additionally, paints and coatings are also used in interiors of houses to add colors, or for decorative purposes, along with a wide range of other functions. Their functions vary, depending upon the type of environment and the room that they are used on.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Demand

– In the Asia-Pacific region, China is expected to witness the highest growth in construction activities, followed by India.

– In China, the government spending has been increasing, in order to construct affordable housing facilities, to cater to the housing demand.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– In India, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the government. The government aims to boost the construction of buildings in the country and has decided to come up with a single window clearance facility, in order to provide speedy approvals of the construction projects.

Key Points of the Architectural Coatings market report

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Architectural Coatings market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.