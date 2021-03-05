Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2021 to 2025; ADELTE Group SL, CIMC, FMT SE, HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG, JBT

The Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The airport passenger boarding bridges market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market: ADELTE Group SL, CIMC, FMT SE, HUBNER GmbH & Co. KG, JBT, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, UBS, Vataple Group Ltd, PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK, Ameribridge Inc, and others.

Key Market Trends

Glass-walled Bridges Segment Expected to Dominate the Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market

To enhance passengers’ experience, and as a result of the good insulating properties of glass, many modernization programs in airports are underway, and as a part of this, airports authorities are looking to replace old steel passenger boarding systems with glass-walled varieties. This is a key reason for the increasing procurement of glass-walled passenger boarding bridges. This segment currently has a high market share, and the growth of the segment is expected to be high during the forecast period.

Europe Region to Grow with a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

As of 2019, the North American region has the highest market share out of all the regions, due to a large number of airports in the country. But the European region is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of tourists in the region, the countries in the region are investing highly in airport infrastructure, thereby, driving the growth of revenues from the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Airport Passenger Boarding Bridges Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

