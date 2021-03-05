Advantageous Properties of Structural Adhesives Driving their Demand in Automotive Industry

The population across the globe has been rising at a rapid pace since the past few years. This growing population is creating the need for building infrastructure. Moreover, the migration rate from rural to urban areas is growing as well, as more and more people are coming to cities in search of jobs and for having a better standard of living. Therefore, in order to accommodate this growing population, the need for improving existing infrastructure and building new facilities is growing.

According to a research by P&S Intelligence, the structural adhesives market is expected to attain a value of $15,683.0 million by 2024, increasing from $11,677.9 million in 2018, and is predicted to witness a 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of type, the market is categorized into cyanoacrylate, acrylic, epoxy, and polyurethane, out of which, the acrylic division accounted for the largest share of the market in the past. These adhesives have high peel and shear strength, allowing them to form bonds with plastics and metals.

The market is categorized into wind energy, woodworking, building & construction, DIY, footwear, automotive, and aerospace, on the basis of application. Out of these, the building & construction category is predicted to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of such adhesives in various applications, such as concrete, ceramic tiles, flooring underlayment, countertop lamination, drywall lamination, HVAC, houses, cement, wall covering, resilient flooring, and roofing.

