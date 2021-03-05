Adiponitrile Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd, Ascend Performance Materials, Butachimie, INVISTA, Merck KgaA

The Adiponitrile Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for adiponitrile is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Adiponitrile Market are Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd, Ascend Performance Materials, Butachimie, INVISTA, Merck KgaA and others.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive and Transportation Industry to Dominate the Market

– Adiponitrile is a nylon-66 intermediate. It is converted into nylon-66 through hexamethylene diamine as an intermediate. Nylon-66 is used heavily in the automotive and transportation sector. It is used in the radiator end tanks, oil pans, air intake manifolds, etc., as it is resistant to heat, oil, and grease.

– Nylon-66 is finding growing importance in the automotive and transportation sector in under-the-hood, chassis, and exterior and interior applications. It is due to its excellent properties, like tensile strength, chemical resistance, heat resistance, and abrasion resistance.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

