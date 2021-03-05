300–450 TBN Calcium, Barium, and Magnesium Sulphonates Market Forecast to 2030

Due to the various benefits and advantages offered by calcium sulphonate-based greases, the demand for 300–450 TBN calcium, barium, and magnesium sulphonates is surging across the world.

Furthermore, with the rapidly falling declining purchase costs of calcium sulphonate, because of the production process of the compound undergoing several technological enhancements, its preference among manufacturers is growing sharply.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the usage of these materials is rising rapidly all over the globe. This is driving the progress of the global 300–450 TBN calcium, barium, and magnesium sulphonates market. As per various estimates, the value of the market will rise from $73.5 million in 2019 to $231.2 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2020 and 2030.

Geographically, the 300–450 TBN calcium, barium, and magnesium sulphonates market will demonstrate the highest revenue growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the upcoming years, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. This will be a result of the rapidly soaring requirement for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region. The turbocharged direct-injection engines used in passenger cars require greases and lubricants made from stronger additives like calcium sulphonate.

