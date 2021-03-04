Zinc Oxide Pigments Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Zinc Oxide Pigments market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Zinc Oxide Pigments market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Zinc Oxide Pigments investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Zinc Oxide Pigments Market:

BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY), Hindustan Zinc, Hakusui Tech, Industrias Penoles, New Boliden, Korea Zinc, Teck, Pan-Continental Chemical, Glencore Xstrata

The market for zinc oxide pigments is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The primary factor driving the market studied is the increasing demand for paints and coating. On the flip side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.

The paints and coatings segment is expected to dominate the zinc oxide pigments market over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period due to the increasing consumption from countries like China, India, and Japan.

Market Insights

Increasing Demand from Rubber

– The rubber industry is expected to be one of the largest markets for zinc oxide pigments.

– Zinc oxide pigments are widely used in the rubber industry due to its excellent properties, acting as activators for sulfur vulcanization to reduce the vulcanization time.

– Additionally, zinc oxide pigments also enhance the physical properties of rubber.

– The global tire production in 2019 was estimated to reach 255 million units, a 5% increase from 2018 (where it posted a growth of 6% from 2017). It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 2-3% over the forecast period

– Therefore, the demand for zinc oxide pigments from the rubber industry is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market for zinc oxide pigments during the forecast period. The growing industries, such as rubber, paints and coatings, electronics, and chemicals, in countries, including China and India, are expected to boost the demand for the market studied in the region.

– According to the China Rubber Industry Association (CRIA), China’s truck and bus tire production in 2019 decreased by more than 10% compared to 2018. This adverse situation is expected to reduce the growth of the overall rubber demand, which is further expected to affect the market studied in the country.

– China hosts a vast construction sector, and the developments in the infrastructure and residential sectors in the past two years have supported its growth at large. These growing construction activities are propelling the demand for paints and coatings, which further is expected to boost the demand for the market studied.

– China has been majorly driven by ample developments in the residential and commercial construction sectors, which are supported by the growing economy. In China, the housing authorities of Hong Kong launched several measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing. The officials aim to provide 301,000 public housing units for the ten years till 2030.

Regions Are covered By Zinc Oxide Pigments Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

