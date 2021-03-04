Wireless Sensors Market 2021 Business Scenario – Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated

Wireless Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Wireless Sensors Market was valued at USD 3687.8 million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 24.2% during the period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Wireless Sensors Market are Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Siemens AG, Interlogix Inc. (United Technologies Corporation), Point Six Wireless LLC (Mesa Laboratories Inc.), Pasco Scientific, Monnit Corporation, Phoenix Sensors LLC and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– June 2020 – Salesforce and Siemens announced a strategic partnership to develop a new workplace technology suite that will support businesses globally and safely reopen and deliver future experiences for physical workplaces. Siemens plans to contribute technology from its Smart Infrastructure portfolio, which includes IoT solutions company Enlighted and workplace experience solution Comfy. Data is collected several times per second by cloud-connected smart sensors from Enlighted.

– February 2020 – Schneider Electric has announced a range of flexible digital services for modern and smart offices, called EcoStruxure Workplace Advisor. EcoStruxure Workplace Advisor will use real-time data from wireless sensors to facilitate flexible workplaces, improve employee health, and effectively manage facility services. Furthermore, health analyses should help enhance the well-being of users of buildings and increase their productivity.

Key Market Trends:

Energy and Power is Expected Witness Significant Growth

– Energy conservation is increasingly being essential to reduce power consumption and its associated costs for any enterprise and minimize the environmental impact, including a businesses environmental footprint. For improved energy conservation, accurate wireless sensor measurements are required in portable and stationary weather stations, wind energy systems, testing devices for diesel truck emissions, wind engineering concerning new building design aerodynamics, high-altitude weather research balloons, ocean research, water pollution devices, atmospheric studies, and smokestack mercury sampling.

– Zero power wireless sensors require energy processing low power management circuitry to monitor the transducer output power, store energy, and deliver power to the rest of the wireless sensor. Energy harvesting helps in powering wireless sensor networks in industrial apps.

Regional Outlook of Wireless Sensors Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

