Why the future of Lithium-ion Battery Market is bright | Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

The ' Lithium-ion Battery market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global lithium-ion battery market was valued $36.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $129.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027. Lithium-ion (Lithium-ion) batteries are rechargeable batteries with high energy density and are majorly used in portable equipment. The market for these batteries is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to their increase in use in smartphones, tablets/PCs, digital cameras, and power tools. Moreover, the demand for Lithium-ion batteries in the automobile industry is expected to increase with rise in demand for electric vehicles.

These batteries have gained popularity among the automobile manufacturers, as they offer an alternative to nickel-metal batteries used in electric vehicles, due to their small size and lightweight. Thus, surge in demand for electrical vehicle (EV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHV) is anticipated to foster the adoption of Lithium-ion batteries, thereby driving the growth of the global market. Furthermore, upsurge in penetration of smartphones, tablet, and other sleeker portable electronic devices is expected to fuel the demand for these batteries. However, longer charging times of these batteries used in EV/PHV vehicles and their high price are the key factors that restrict the market growth.

On the contrary, increase in energy requirements by consumer gadgets is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the players operating in the market. With technological advancements, prominent market players are manufacturing various lithium-ion batteries with higher capacity to cater to the increasing demands of battery users. For instance, AES Corporation announced to launch the world’s largest lithium-ion battery capable of providing 400 MW of power. This battery is likely to replace batteries of old gas plants, which were used for power generation.

Moreover, Tesla announced to build a battery plant known as GigaFactory in Nevada, U.S., which is expected to start lithium-ion cell production by 2017. This project is anticipated to reduce the price of Lithium-ion batteries owing to mass production.

The global Lithium-ion battery market is segmented into component, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of component, the market is divided into cathode, anode, electrolytic solution, and others (foils, binders, and separators). By end-use industry, it is categorized into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial, and others (medical, military, and textile).

Region wise, the lithium-ion battery market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Some of the key players operating in this market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power (LGCPI), LITEC Co., Ltd., A123 Systems, LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., and GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations of the global lithium ion battery market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

– Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume

– Profiles of leading players operating in the global lithium ion battery market has been provided, and this helps can be useful for understanding the competitive scenario globally

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Component

 Cathode

 Anode

 Electrolytic Solution

 Others

– By End-Use Industry

 Electrical & Electronics

o Smartphones, Tablet/PC

o UPS

o Others

 Automotive

o Cars, Buses, Trucks

o Scooters & Bikes

o Trains & Aircrafts

 Industrial

o Cranes & Forklift

o Mining Equipment

o Smart Grid & Renewable Energy Storage

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global market by application, by product, by end user and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this market?

Key Points Covered in Lithium-ion Battery Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Lithium-ion Battery market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with Lithium-ion Battery Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

