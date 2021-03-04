What are Key Factors Causing Boom of Sterilization Technology Market?

One of the most common words that we usually associate with hospitals and other medical facilities is ‘sterilization’. This word has become synonymous with healthcare solutions, so much so, that the first question usually asked by people during a medical procedure or test is “Are the instruments sterilized?” After all, sterilization is specifically adopted for low fatality during surgeries and other treatment procedures.

It has been more than 150 years since sterilization was first adopted in medical procedures, and it continues to remain an integral part of healthcare solutions and services all over the world. Furthermore, with the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) in several countries, the adoption of sterilization methods will increase even more in the coming years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Every year, Americans contract 1.7 million infections while being treated in hospitals. These infections are associated with approximately 99,000 deaths annually. In addition to the significant toll on patients’ lives, HAIs represent an estimated $30 billion in added healthcare costs.”

Geographically, the market was led by North America in the past because of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing number of surgical procedures. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period because of the rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. In addition to this, the growing per capita income and developing healthcare facilities are also contributing to the growth of the regional domain.

