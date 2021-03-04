Web Conferencing Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

The web conferencing market is expanding on account of the rising usage of such software during the COVID-19 situation and increasing popularity of the remote working model among enterprises. As a result, compared to $2,109.3 million in 2019, the subscription and licensing of such software will yield $78,547.9 million in 2030, with the industry growing at a robust 39.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Services and solutions are the two broad offerings, of which solutions held the larger share in the web conferencing market during the historical period (2014–2019). Companies around the world are adopting web conferencing as a key means for allowing employees to collaborate and communicate effectively, with the increasing preference for the remote working model.

The service bifurcation is predicted to grow faster during the forecast period, on account of the surging requirement for consulting, implementation, integration, monitoring, maintenance, and upgradation services and technical expertise.The bifurcations under the deployment type segment of the web conferencing market are cloud and on-premises, of which the on-premises bifurcation dominated the market in 2019.

