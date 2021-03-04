VR in Healthcare Market “witness astonishing growth” in the next five years | Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric

The global VR in healthcare market research study provides market overview and analysis of market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

The global VR in healthcare market was valued at $240.91 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2,383.68 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.18% from 2019 to 2026. Virtual reality is one of the current trends in the fields of healthcare and medicine. It reality is the creation of computer generated simulated virtual environment to provide real-life sensory experience to the person. It creates a highly immersive, visual and three-dimensional environment, in which an individual is able to manipulate virtual objects and perform a series of tasks. The environment is either of real or simulated world, in which an individual is able to feel and interact with the objects and characters. Virtual treatment has certain advantages over conventional methods of treatment such as virtual treatment often eliminates the use of drugs and complex invasive surgical procedures for treatment; thus, saving the cost and time.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global virtual reality in healthcare market include rise in incidences of neurological disorders, increase in demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of VR technologies. Moreover, recent advancement in the field of information technology such as advanced computer, laptop, internet connectivity, and mobile applications further fuel the market growth. However, high cost of treatment, data privacy concerns of the users, and inaccessibility to virtual reality technology in developing economies are expected to hinder the market growth.

The global virtual reality in the healthcare market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, end user, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into head-mounted, gesture-tracking, and projector & display walls. The market, on the basis of product segmented into VR semiconductor components, VR devices, VR sensors, and others. Based on end user, the VR in healthcare market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and other end users. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the strategies adopted by top industry players include new product launches. For instance, recently in 2019, AT&T and VITAS Healthcare launched a study combining 5G with virtual reality to help reduce anxiety and chronic pain for hospice patients. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global VR in healthcare market, which include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), SyncThink Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., AppliedVR, Inc., EchoPixel, DAQRI, and Orca Health, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

 This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

 An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

 A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global AR in healthcare market is provided.

 An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– VR Semiconductor Components

– VR Devices

– VR Sensors

– Others

By Technology

– Head-Mounted

– Gesture-Tracking

– Projector & Display Walls

By End User

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Research Laboratories

– Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Microsoft Corporation

– Alphabet Inc. (Google)

– General Electric

– Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

– SyncThink Inc.

– Firsthand Technology Inc.

– AppliedVR, Inc.

– EchoPixel

– DAQRI

– Orca Health, Inc.

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global market by application, by product, by end user and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this market?

Key Points Covered in VR in Healthcare Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of VR in Healthcare market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with VR in Healthcare Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

