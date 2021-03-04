Vietnam Prefabricated Buildings Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2025

The report Vietnam Prefabricated Buildings Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Prefabricated Building Market in Vietnam is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period driven by the increasing demand for affordable housing and upcoming projects and initiatives in the infrastructure and construction sector.

The Vietnam Prefabricated Buildings market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Best Metal Building And Accessory Joint- Stock Company, Tran Duc Joint Stock Company, Qh Plus Phu My Company Limited, Construction Corporation No 1, Newtecons, Tlc Modular, Hung Thinh Incons Joint Stock Company, Hai Phat Investment Joint Stock Company, Quick Smart House, Becamex Idc One Member Corp.Investment & Industry Development Group, Delta Corporation, Construction Joint Stock Company N01, Diamond Development Group among others.

Scope of the Report:

The growing middle class and the working class in Vietnam have an increasing demand for new housing. If this demand is not met, the country could experience the kinds of affordability crises seen in countries like Brazil or Ireland. In recent years, the government has approved USD 1.3 billion for what it calls social housing projects. However, that amount has not been enough to meet the demand for affordable housing. Recently, in Jun 2020, the ministry of construction announced an additional USD 86.9 million for four commercial banks to facilitate lending for social housing projects and buyers.

In the past ten years, with the rapid development of the economy, the rising labor costs, the precision and quality of prefabricated components, the improvement of the construction technology and management level of assembly buildings, and the promotion of national policy factors, prefabricated buildings have gained momentum.

Key Market Trends:

Precast Concrete Holds the Major Share Driven by Infrastructure Projects

Vietnams urban landscape continues to evolve today, but unlike the earlier periods of urban development, with the influence of smarter global construction processes and methods. The growth of the building and construction industry as well as improvements in financial conditions in the region has led to an increase in demand for precast concrete elements. According to industry sources, there will be a large public information gap about product attributes.

With 50% of Vietnams population expected to be living in cities during the forecast period, major cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh are building rapid transit systems exceeding USD 22 billion.

To develop and upgrade the national infrastructure in the roadways and energy sector, an investment of total USD 120 billion has been announced.

