US vaccines 2 million per day against Covid-19

The United States has reached an average of 2 million vaccines administered per day for the first time, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A month ago, the average was 1.3 million. US President Joe Biden set a goal of 1.5 million doses per day. Once that is achieved, Biden has another to accomplish. He expects to reach his 100th day in office, April 30, with 100 million doses applied. As of Thursday (4), 54 million people had received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Read more (04/03/2021 – 6:29 pm)