United States Defense Market Scenario of Global Manufacturers – Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The report titled “United States Defense Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The United States Defense market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353634/united-states-defense-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global United States Defense Market: –Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– The growth in the defense budget is expected to be a major driver for the US defense market.

– In the United States, military spending has been considered to be the second-largest allocation in the federal budget, after social security. The country spending on its defense is greater than that of the cumulative defense spending of countries, like China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Kingdom, India, France, Japan, Germany, and South Korea. For the year 2019, the US defense spending was USD 732 billion.

– Additionally, the fight against terrorism, externally and internally, is also expected to support the growth of the defense market in the United States.

– The growing investments in the procurement of advanced technology equipment to support the armed forces and replace the aging equipment are expected to propel the growth in the near future.

Key Market Trends

The Air Force Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The air force segment is expected to experience the major growth in the US defense market during the forecast period, owing to various procurement plans for replacing aging combat aircraft, as well as procurement plans for new unmanned aerial vehicles. For FY 2020, the US Air Force has requested USD 165.5 billion, which may be used to fund new technology development. The increase in the amount may lead to funding for the next-generation fighter jets of the US Air Force. In October 2019, the US Department of Defense finalized an agreement to purchase additional Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II airplanes in a deal totaling USD 34 billion. A new report published in 2018 by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), approved by the US Congress, stated that the US Air Force required 386 operational squadrons, in order to counter any future threats posed by Russia and China. According to the study, there were shortfalls in the tanker, bomber, fighter, strike/reconnaissance drones, and command-and-control/intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance inventories. The study further revealed that the Air Force required 14 bomber squadrons, 62 fighter squadrons, 54 tanker squadrons, 27 strikes/reconnaissance drone squadrons, and 62 C2/ISR squadrons by 2030.

The US Defense Market is Expected to Experience a Steady Growth in the Next Few Years

In 2019, the US military spending grew by 5.3%, thus, reaching USD 732 billion from USD 649 billion in 2018. The United States has the highest military spending in the world, and it accounted for 38% of the total global defense spending in 2019. For 2021, the US defense budget was USD 704.6 billion to improve military readiness and invest in the modernization of armed forces. The DoD (Department of Defense) made investments in hypersonic missile technology and autonomy in military and military electronics, such as sensors, integrated circuits, electronic warfare (EW), and power electronics, among others. The US armed forces have a fleet of 13,266 military aircraft, 39,253 armed vehicles, and 490 naval vessels. In order to enhance its military technologies, the country is investing heavily in the research and development of artificial intelligence (AI). The armed forces are integrating AI for ISR applications, command and control applications, enhancement of autonomy, and improvement of the lethality of weapon stations, among others. Various ongoing developments are expected to lead to the growth in the US defense market in the near future.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global United States Defense market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

United States Defense Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353634/united-states-defense-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of United States Defense Industry:

United States Defense Market Sales Overview.

United States Defense Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

United States Defense Market Sales Analysis by Region.

United States Defense Market Sales Analysis by Type.

United States Defense Market Analysis by Application.

United States Defense Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global United States Defense market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global United States Defense market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global United States Defense market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global United States Defense market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global United States Defense market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]