United Kingdom LNG Bunkering Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Flogas Britain Ltd, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The United Kingdom LNG Bunkering market is expected to register a CAGR of around 2.1%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global United Kingdom LNG Bunkering Market: –Flogas Britain Ltd, and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Industry News and Developments:

– Ferries and OSV segment is expected to dominate in the United Kingdom LNG bunkering market over the forecast period.

– The reduced natural gas prices in 2019 had marked the beginning of expanding opportunities for LNG bunkering activities in the coming years.

– Growth in oil & gas activities is expected to drive the United States LNG bunkering market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Approximately 90% of the United Kingdom’s visible trade is anticipated to move by sea. The United Kingdom LNG bunkering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.1% over the forecast period. The bunker fuel supply and availability landscape changed when the IMO’s regulation capping the global fuel Sulphur limit at 0.50% was enforced from 1 January 2020, which in turn is likely to drive the LNG bunkering market in the United Kingdom. However, the lack of LNG bunkering infrastructure and the effect of COVID-19 are likely to have a negative impact on the demand for LNG bunkering activities in the country during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Ferries and OSV Segment to Dominate the Market

– The United Kingdom’s government’s plan of increasing the country’s share of global oil and gas production is expected to boost the market and the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS) region is expected to become one of the most active offshore regions for maritime transport.

– Indigenous oil and gas production contributed around EUR 24 billion to the United Kingdom’s GDP in 2018. The UK government forecasts that two-thirds of the country’s energy mix is expected to come from oil and gas by 2035.

– Additionally, various anticipated oil & gas decommissioning projects scheduled during the forecast period is likely to increase the demand for OSVs, which in turn is expected to drive the market.

Growth in Oil & Gas Activities to Drive the Market

– In order to implement a sustainable and environmentally friendly transport network, the government of the United Kingdom along with various oil and gas and shipping operators has promoted the use of LNG powered marine transport, which is likely to drive the LNG bunkering market in the oil & gas industry.

– The key factors driving the LNG bunkering market in the oil & gas industry are the increase in LNG demand to reduce carbon footprint in the shipping industry and demand for natural gas in the country. Furthermore, LNG is a better alternative fuel, and the government has been taking initiatives for LNG adaptation.

– The natural gas production in 2019 was about 39.6 billion cubic meters, providing around 14% production share to the region. The production of natural gas is expected to rise in the coming years owing to the reduced price of natural gas in the country.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global United Kingdom LNG Bunkering market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

United Kingdom LNG Bunkering Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

