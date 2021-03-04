United Kingdom Cold Chain Logistics Market Global Developments and Business Growth Opportunities 2021 to 2025

The report United Kingdom Cold Chain Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The United Kingdom cold chain logistics market is expected to grow by 3% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The United Kingdom Cold Chain Logistics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Maersk, Lineage Logistics, Kingspan Limited, Lockton Companies, LLP, AGRO Merchants, FK Construction Limited, Reed Boardall Cold Storage Ltd., Eurobond Laminates Ltd., Magnavale Ltd, Gro-continental Ltd, Central Insulations Limited, Hemsec Panel Technologies, Couch Perry & Wilkes LLP, Clark Door Limited among others.

Scope of the Report:

After the no-deal Brexit, the food and beverage industry of the United Kingdom is the most affected sector. Its dependence on European Union (EU) is a major risk as almost 30% of the food imports is form the EU including French wine, Italian Cheese and especially olives and spinach, of which the EU is UKs sole supplier. These regulatory changes along with the increasing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, groceries and beverages in the retail sector are leading to a growth in the refrigerated storage and transportation market.

Key Market Trends:

Brexit Pushing the Demand for Refrigerated Transportation



With the European Union being one of the major trade partners in the food and beverages sector, the United Kingdom, after the no-deal Brexit is facing extreme challenges in fulfilling the demands of the countrys population. The country, to attract other exporters, has lowered the tariffs on agricultural produce from outside of the Union.

Among the importers of the countrys meat, beef, fish and beverages, the European Union hold a major share. Creating a market outside the Union will also be a challenging task for the country.

Countries like Australia, Africa and Chile are potential trading partners for the country but are distant from the United Kingdom as compared to the EU, trading with which will require huge capacities and technologically advanced cold chain services.

