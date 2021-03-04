Ultraviolet Lamp Market Size, Share, Growth, Companies | Industry Report, 2021-2027

Ultraviolet Lamp Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Ultraviolet Lamp Market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and the latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

UV lamps are basic lamps that emit ultraviolet radiation with a wavelength ranging between 400 nm and 100nm.

The global UV lamps market is anticipated to register a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the global UV lamps market is mainly driven by increasing industrial development and stringent government regulations. Moreover, trends in the global UV lamps market include increasing adoption of UV systems in the healthcare sector and the food and beverages industries.

APAC accounted for the major shares of the UV lamp market during 2017. Owing to the high demand for UV curing equipment and technology in the region, the region is expected to continue its market dominance in the coming years as well. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultraviolet Lamp.

This report studies the global market size of Ultraviolet Lamp, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Ultraviolet Lamp production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

GE Lighting

Lit Technology

Heraeus Noblelight

Sentry Ultraviolet

Ushio

American Air & Water

Dust Free

Halma

Atlantic Ultraviolet

HYDROTEC

Heraeus Holding

Xylem

Philips Lighting

Trojan Technologies

Light Sources

Market Segment by Product Type

UV Mercury Lamp

UV LED

Market Segment by Application

UV Curing

Water and Air Purification

Tanning

Analytical Instruments

Medical Phototherapy

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Ultraviolet Lamp status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Ultraviolet Lamp manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Ultraviolet Lamp Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Ultraviolet Lamp Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ultraviolet Lamp Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Ultraviolet Lamp Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.2 Global Ultraviolet Lamp Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Ultraviolet Lamp Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Ultraviolet Lamp Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Ultraviolet Lamp Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

7 Ultraviolet Lamp Consumption by Regions

8 Company Profiles

8.1 GE Lighting

8.1.1 GE Lighting Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Ultraviolet Lamp

8.1.4 Ultraviolet Lamp Product Introduction

8.1.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

8.2 Lit Technology

8.3 Heraeus Noblelight

8.4 Sentry Ultraviolet

8.5 Ushio

8.6 American Air & Water

8.7 Dust Free

8.8 Halma

8.9 Atlantic Ultraviolet

Continued…

