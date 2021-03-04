UAE Luxury Goods Market Rising Trends, Growth Opportunities and Global Outlook 2021 to 2025

The report UAE Luxury Goods Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The UAE Luxury Goods market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Rolex SA, Prada Group, Burberry Group PLC, Estee Lauder Inc., LVMH Group, Coty Inc., Chanel S.A. among others.

Scope of the Report:

The UAE Luxury goods market is growing significantly on the back drop of heavy reliance on oil and hydrocarbon revenues. Many countries see this as a key long term entry market. UAE remains the most important destination for luxury tourism making it unique in the region as a key market for luxury retail.

Key Market Trends:

Cosmetics and fragrances is the top-performing sector in UAE luxury goods market



UAE consumers are highly conscious about their choice of luxury cosmetics and fragrances and the companies operating in the market are thus working to enhance their packaging with a wide variety of materials that are sustainable. Few of the examples include Hammamii – a UAE-made luxury spa brand, that contains camel milk and dried lemon in its lines, uses eco-friendly and recyclable packaging for its bags, bottles and jars. Likewise, the UAE-based Camel Soap Factory makes use of environmental – friendly packaging for its products, which are handmade from camel milk, olive oil and beeswax. As per various industry experts, Consumers in the UAE on an average, spent USD 247 per capita on cosmetics and personal care, more than any other country in the Middle East, and ninth in the world which is forecasted to grow to USD 294 in 2020. Green beauty and skincare products has made huge impact in the industry, especially as consumers become more aware of what goes into products.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Argentina and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: UAE Luxury Goods Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, UAE Luxury Goods Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automotive Actuators industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

