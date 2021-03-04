U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2026||Players-SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CitiusTech Inc. Vitreos Health, Ikon Tech IQVIA

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Healthcare Analytics market report is perfect for precision and accuracy that will help to meet business requirements at affordable rates. Such qualitative market research report helps businesses make out opinions and motivations perfectly and plan their schedule. With the help of this report, strengths and weaknesses as well as threats and opportunities for the business can be known. Defining the problem and objectives, collecting and generating market data with the supporting statistics, everything is performed in a streamlined process which makes this report very accurate. A team of highly encouraged and talented market analysts work constantly to form the best Healthcare Analytics marketing report.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CitiusTech Inc. Vitreos Health, Ikon Tech IQVIA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC among others

Healthcare analytics is also known as clinical data analytics which is the branch of analysis that offers insights into patient records, hospital management, diagnosis and more providing insights on macro and micro levels. Healthcare analytics helps in providing real-time data that can help in deciding the course of future treatment of the patient.

Product Launch:

In 2018, Medtronic plc and its strategic technology partner, IBM Watson Health, announced commercial availability of the Sugar.IQ smart diabetes assistant, a first-of-its-kind intelligent app designed to simplify and improve daily diabetes management

In April, Inovalon announced the launch of Clinical Data Extraction as a Service (CDEaaS) and Natural Language Processing as a Service (NLPaaS), two new offerings of the Inovalon ONE™ Platform

In 2017, VitreosHealth Launched AI-Driven, High-Impact, Digital Member Engagement Solution. This Digital Engagement Service amplifies care management impact to reach more patients at the right time.

In 2018, SAS for Containers was launched . This will help IBM Watson Health to expand their product portfolio and become a strong market player.

In 2018, ExpressCoverage has been launched by McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds (divisions of McKesson Corporation). This is an Integrated eServices platform designed to improve the patient care journey. ExpressCoverage is a new and powerful patient provision platform that will help consumers to connect patients, providers, payers and the life science industry to facilitate patient access and adherence for improved outcomes.

Analytics can be used in multiple ways in today’s healthcare setting, like:

Operations management

Clinical variability (cost/quality/outcomes) assessment

Patient segmentation

Risk management

Population health

Patient monitoring

Segmentation:U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market

By Type

(Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics),

Component (Services, Software, Hardware),

Delivery Model

(On-Demand, On-Premise),

Application

(Clinical Analytics, Population Health Analytics, Operational and Administrative Analytics, Financial Analytics),

End User

(Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, AND TPAS)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Insights in the report

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Healthcare Analytics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies Drivers and restrains of the market Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

