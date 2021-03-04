U.S. Connected Car Market by Latest Trends, Demand, Key Companies, Sales Data, Recent Developments, Emerging Technologies

The rising incidence of road accidents has pushed up the demand for vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems and features. Moreover, in the U.S., people are increasingly preferring vehicles having excellent safety features over the conventionally used ones. Additionally, the governments at both state and federal levels are implementing stringent regulations and policies pertaining to vehicle safety. This is, in turn, boosting the integration of technologies such as automatic braking, lane assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) in vehicles.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-connected-car-market/report-sample

Besides reducing the incidence of road accidents, these technologies also improve the driving experience and mitigate the occurrence of traffic rule violations. Because of these reasons, the regulatory authorities in the U.S. are making the incorporation of these technologies mandatory in vehicles. For instance, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends the integration of technologies such as dynamic brake support (DBS), pedestrian automatic emergency braking (PAEB), and crash imminent braking (CIB) in vehicles.

With the ballooning sales of connected cars, the U.S. connected car market is set for lucrative growth in the coming years.Apart from safety devices, connected cars are also equipped with fleet manager, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) services, processors, aftermarket services, sensors, and wireless and cellular modules. Out of these, the usage of the fleet manager solutions was found to be the highest in the past. This is because these solutions allow the fleet owners to track the car condition.

Embedded, integrated, and tethered are the most widely used forms of connectivity in connected cars. Amongst these, the usage of integrated connectivity was the highest in the U.S. in the years gone by, as per the findings of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. The large-scale utilization of this connectivity was because of the compact structure and the greater user-friendly nature of this connectivity in comparison to the other types of connectivity.

Hence, it is safe to say that the sales of connected cars would surge in the U.S. in the years to come, primarily because of the growing requirement for vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems and features, on account of the rising prevalence of road accidents in the country.