Turkey Freight And Logistics Market 2021 Insights and Precise Outlook – XPO Logistics, DB Schenker, Agility Logistics, DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express

Turkey Freight And Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

Global Turkey Freight And Logistics market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report

The Turkey freight & logistics market was estimated to be worth over USD 100 billion in 2017

The Turkey Freight And Logistics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like XPO Logistics, DB Schenker, Agility Logistics, DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Omsan Logistics, CEVA Logistics, Karinca Logistics, KITA Logistics, Ekol Logistics, Netlog Logistics and Mars Logistics.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356312/turkey-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=ksu&Mode=70

Scope of the Report

The country intends to increase its foreign trade volume to USD 1.1 trillion, by 2023. The country’s geographical advantage needs to be supported by a good transport corridor, for which, the government has undertaken various projects, including constructing new roadways, railways, airports, and increasing port capacities.

Key Market Trends

Roadways have Largest market Share for Domestic Freight Transportation

The manufacturing and the automotive industries have been the major driving force for the growth of the logistics industry in Turkey. The manufacturing sector contributed to almost 25.0% of the countrys GDP. The machinery and equipment manufacturing sector has been the major contributor to the exported items in Turkey. As a result, Turkey is the fourteenth major automotive producer in the world and fifth-largest in Europe, with a 78.0% average export rate. For the domestic manufacturers in these industries the transportation costs are a huge segment of the products final cost, as a result the roadways are more preferred over any other mode of freight transportation. More than 85% of domestic freight is transported through roads in turkey, a huge majority compared to the next largest market sector, rail, with 5%. The volumes have been on a constant increase since 2010. The Turkish road network has been vital to the growth of the countrys logistics industry. The country is implementing various projects for rail freight corridors, coastal freight corridors and international highway corridors to become a leading logistics market. Moreover, initiatives like the much-anticipated Belt and Road initiative (BRI) by China will provide a boost to the logistics industry in Turkey.

(Special Offer: Get flat 15% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356312/turkey-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?source=ksu&Mode=70

Infrastructure Investments and Public Private Partnership (PPP)

Turkish economy is rapidly growing with an average annual GDP growth rate of 5.5%. With increasing population and urbanization, the manufacturing industries are also flourishing. Therefore, Turkeys growing trade volume and strategic location compels the country to develop its infrastructure. Till mid-2019, Turkey has implemented $139 Billion worth of Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects in a variety of sectors from transportation to healthcare and energy, ample opportunities for investment are available. Turkey has implemented a variety of mega projects with Build-Operate-Transfer model such as New Istanbul Airport, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Gebze- Orhangazi Izmir Motorway and Eurasia Tunnel. A total of 242 projects have been set up from 1986 till 2018. Transportation and energy infrastructure projects dominate the PPP market in Turkey. From 2003 – 2018, a total of 515 billion _ worth of infrastructure investments have been done including completed PPP projects and government investments. With the country being located at such a strategic location that connects the east and the west, the country provides access to Europe, Central Asia, Middle East, and North Africa. This placement justifies the importance for its logistics market and the need for infrastructure investments.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356312/turkey-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=ksu&Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Turkey Freight And Logistics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The government is building 20 logistics centers/villages, of which, seven are already completed. With various modes of transportation between these centers, the overall cost of transportation is lowered. These logistics villages are estimated to carry freight worth USD 500 billion, by 2023. These present an advantage for 3PLs, in terms of cost reductions and expansion of networks.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]