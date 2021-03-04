Travel Retail Market In-depth Analysis by Leading Players Dufry AG, Shilla Duty Free DFS Group, Heinemann, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free

As per the study commissioned by Duty-Free World Council (DFWC) and the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA), Asia-Pacific’s travel retail market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. In 2017, the region’s travel retail sales accounted for around USD 36.2 billion. Airports and airlines accounted for nearly USD 21.2 billion in travel retail sales, of which around three-fourth occurred in the sub-region of East Asia. Land and maritime duty free and travel retail sales amounted to approximately USD 15 billion. 79% of all duty-free and travel retail sales in the region occurred in East Asian countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan. In addition, duty free and travel retail spending in the Asia Pacific region accounted for an estimated 140,900 direct jobs and USD 7.6 billion in direct GDP. Moreover, according to the DFWC, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating region in the travel retail market, accounts for more than 45% in the global travel retail market.

The report include a thorough study of the Travel Retail Market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the Travel Retail Market . This report is a result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools.

Travel Retail Market size to expand at a massive CAGR from 2021 to 2029.

These tools aid the researchers to gather authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the Travel Retail Market has also been pictured in the report, offering an opportunity to the Travel Retail Market players to measuring system their performance.

Request An Exclusive Sample Copy of This Travel Retail Market report at: https://straitsresearch.com/report/travel-retail-market/request-sample

Major Key players covered in this report:

Dufry AG

Shilla Duty Free DFS Group

Heinemann

Lagardère Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

Retrail GmbH

By Product

Fashion and accessories

Perfume and cosmetics

Electronics

Food

Confectionery products

Bakery products

Catering

Luxury goods

Watches

Jewellery

Wine & spirits

By Channel

Airports

Cruise line

Border, down town, and hotel shops

Railway stations

The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the Travel Retail Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2021-2029. The forecast period is the time period when the key factors and parameters will help the market to flourish significantly. The estimated value of the market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the Travel Retail Market.

Key Drivers

The report includes the key driving forces prevailing in the Travel Retail Market. This part of the report has been studied keeping in mind the political, economic, social, technological, geographical, and cultural scenario of the Travel Retail Market. These factors can be projected to have their individual effects on the market, or they can have interconnected impacts. Besides, subtle change in the time frame within which these factors are functioning might have ripple effects on the Travel Retail Market.

Regional

Travel Retail Market has been segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. This part of the report provides an exhaustive view of the regional scope existing in the Travel Retail Market. The trends and preferences dominating each region has a direct impact on the industries. The report tries to exploit the trends and preferences prevailing in a region to offer the users with a clear picture of the business potential existing in that region.

Research Methodology

The primary research procedure conducted to arrive at the results includes panel of face to face interviews with industry experts and consumers. The secondary research procedure includes an intricate study of the scholarly journals and reports available online.

View Full Report Description with TOC: https://straitsresearch.com/report/travel-retail-market

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Travel Retail Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Travel Retail Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Travel Retail Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Travel Retail Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

Straits Research is a leading market research and market intelligence organization, specializing in research, analytics, and advisory services along with providing business insights & market research reports.

For more details, please contact us –

Straits Research

Address:825 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 646 480 7505

Website: https://straitsresearch.com