Transplant Diagnostic Market Growing Demands 2021 By Size, Share, Impact of Covid-19, Business Challenges, Global Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, and Investment Opportunities till 2026

Global Transplant Diagnostic Market is valued at USD 2947.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5080.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.09% over the forecast period.

Growing geriatric population, rising number of soft tissue, solid and stem cell based transplantation, growth in robot-assisted laboratory automation of diagnostic procedures, and technological advancements in the field of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Scope of Global Transplant Diagnostic Market Report-

Transplant diagnostic is an integral step in organ transplant procedures. Transplant diagnostics are achieved to study the organ donor and receiver compatibility, and these methods also play a critical role after transplantation procedure. Performing diagnosis method at every stage of transplant procedure assists physicians and surgeons to safeguard patients by controlling the risk of organ failure or transplant rejection. Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) diagnostic testing is executed to determine the tissue compatibility among the donor and receiver in organ and bone marrow transplant. In addition, a close match between a donor and beneficiary HLA marker is essential. It enhances the probability of graft survival and minimizes severe immunologic transplant difficulties. It is completed with the help of non-molecular assay and molecular assay. The non-molecular assay comprises serological assay and mixed lymphocyte culture (MLC) assay. Organ transplantation is done in order to remove the non-functioning organ with functioning one to provide a normal life to the individuals. There are various organs which can be transplanted such as, liver, lung, heart, pancreas, kidney, bone marrow, and others.

Transplant Diagnostic market report is segmented on the basis of product & service, screening type, organ type, application type, end-user and by regional & country level. Based upon product & service, transplant diagnostic market is classified into instruments, reagents & consumables, software & services. Based upon screening type, transplant diagnostic market is classified into pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening. Based upon organ type, market is segmented into kidney, pancreas, liver, heart, lungs and others. Based upon application type, the market is segmented into research application, diagnostic application and others. Based upon end-users, the market is segmented into commercial service providers, hospitals & transplant centers, research laboratories & academic institutes and others.

The regions covered in this transplant diagnostic market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of transplant diagnostic is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Transplant Diagnostic Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche, Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Immucor Inc.

Linkage Biosciences

Olerup SSp AB, Qiagen N.V.

Sigma-Aldrich

CareDx

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Transplant Diagnostic Market Dynamics–

Increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of chronic diseases, increasing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are some major factors driving the growth of the market. According to WHO, it has been estimated that, in 2020, chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide, and that 71% of deaths due to ischemic heart disease (IHD), 75% of deaths due to stroke, and 70% of deaths due to diabetes will occur in developing countries. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders leading to organ failure. This has increased the demand for organ transplantation. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, around 2% of people were diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and other liver diseases, which led to the liver transplant. However, organ shortage for transplant procedures, challenges in sequencing HLA, and lack of awareness may hinder the market growth.

Global Transplant Diagnostic Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the global transplant diagnostic market due to the high adoption of personalized medicines, stem cell therapies, and soft tissue transplants are augmenting the regional market growth. As per the Health Resources & Service Administration, in the United States around 36,528 organ transplant surgeries were performed in 2018. In addition, kidney transplant diagnostic is leading in all organ transplant activities in the United States, and around 21,167 kidney transplant activities were performed in the United States, in 2018.

Europe is expected to capture second largest position in the global transplant diagnostic market owing to the favorable regulatory standards for organ transplantation, rising geriatric population and growing organ transplantation in this region. According to Health Resources & Service Administration, in the United Kingdom around 3,272 kidney transplant surgeries were performed in 2017-18.

Global Transplant Diagnostic Market Segmentation:–

By Product & Service: Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services

By Screening Type: Pre-transplant Screening, Post-transplant Screening

By Organ Type: Kidney, Pancreas, Liver, Heart, Lungs, Others

By Application Type: Research Applications, Diagnostic Applications, Others

By End-User: Commercial Service Providers, Hospitals & Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

