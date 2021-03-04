Tobacco Packaging Market By Material Type, Packaging Type and Forecast to 2030

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.337 billion people consumed tobacco in 2018 to deal with peer pressure and owing to personal views, the social and physical environment, and deteriorating mental health. The usage of tobacco-based products has surged among the working population as they help in relieving their stress. Tobacco contains nicotine, a psychoactive mood-altering chemical that stimulates dopamine release in the body, thus creating a sensation of relaxation and pleasure. Thus, the soaring consumption of tobacco will drive the tobacco packaging market at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2020–2030), since generating $19,134.6 million in 2019.

Different types of materials are used to pack tobacco leaves and tobacco-based end-products like shishas/waterpipes, bidis, cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco, to maintain their aroma and quality and protect them from natural degradation. Paper continues to be the most-popular packaging material due to the high consumption of cigarettes. The WHO states that 1 billion people used the nearly 6 trillion cigarettes produced in 2019. Moreover, the eco-friendly nature of paper and paperboard materials will accelerate their consumption in the tobacco industry. However, the usage of plastic packaging materials/containers is rising fast too, as they are lightweight and easily transportable.

According to P&S Intelligence, Asia-Pacific consumed the highest quantity of tobacco packaging materials in the past, and it will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. This can be primarily attributed to the presence of almost one-third of the world’s smokers in China. According to the WHO, China is home to nearly 300 million smokers. Moreover, the largescale production of cigarettes in China and technological advancements in the country are propelling the demand for the materials used in the primary and secondary packaging of tobacco products.

