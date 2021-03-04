Teleradiology Software Market In-deep Analysis and Healthcare Experts Review Report Outlook – 2025; Carestream Health, Telerad Tech, Comarch SA

The Teleradiology Software Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Teleradiology Software report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Teleradiology Software report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The teleradiology software market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 8.2% over the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Teleradiology Software Market: Carestream Health, Telerad Tech, Comarch SA, Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd, Perfect Imaging LLC, Impose Technologies Pvt Ltd., Morton & Partners Radiologists, Radical Radiology, and others.

Teleradiology Software Market Overview:

The major factors accrediting to the expansion of the market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, bone disorders, and other chronic diseases which requires medical imaging. According to National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be detected in the United States and 609,640 people will die from cancer. According to a survey conducted by European Heart Network in 2017, 3.9 million deaths in Europe are due to cardiovascular diseases. These statistics proove that the incidence of chronic diseases is increasing boosting the market. Furthermore the increasing number of radiology centres and hospitals using the teleradiology software has a postive effect on the growth of the market. However the shortage of skilled radiologists who can interpret the results, creating a huge gap of demand and supply is the major drawback for the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Picture Communication and Archiving Systems (PACS) is expected to have a major share in the market growth

– PACS has the ability to deliver timely and effective access to images, interpretations and related data. It breaks down the physical and time barriers associated with traditional film-based image recovery, circulation, and display.

– Healthcare organizations consider the PACS system to be an important piece of equipment because it offers the benefits like enhanced analysis & viewing, improved data management, easy access to patient reports and images, chronological data management, and it’s user-friendly software.

– The major factors propelling the growth of the segment are increasing chronic diseases like heart diseases and cancer and increasing radiology centers. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% are due to heart attack and stroke. As per the statistics, the increasing there is an increase in the patient pool globally and the numbers are directly proportional to the market growth.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall teleradiology software market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to factors such as the presence of a high prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular disease patients in the region, established healthcare infrastructure. According to the American College of Cardiology by 2035, around 130 million adults in the United States population are projected to have some form of cardiovascular disease. Stroke prevalence in adults is 2.7% in the United States. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase market growth.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Teleradiology Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

