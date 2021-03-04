Substance Abuse Treatment Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Clinical Review Outlook – 2025; Alkermes, Allergan, GSK, Pfizer, Accord Healthcare

The Substance Abuse Treatment Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Substance Abuse Treatment report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Substance Abuse Treatment report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Substance Abuse Treatment Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Alkermes, Allergan, GSK, Pfizer, Accord Healthcare, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, BioCorRx, Cipla, Glenmark, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153236/substance-abuse-treatment-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Key Market Trends

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment is Expected to Dominate the Market

Tobacco and its usage through consumption and smoking are harmful, as it kills half of its users globally, as stated by the World Health Organization. The data from the WHO also states that tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year. More than 7 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. Moreover, the usage of tobacco is more in developing and underdeveloped countries. Hence as these economies as not as strong as developed economies, the burden of treating such population is more on these economies.

The utilization of electric cigarette is also contributing to the high usage of tobacco across the developing and developed nations. Despite the understanding of the general population that E-Cigarette is less harmful, studies have indicated that the E-cigarette consumption leads to several serious health issues associated with tobacco. Hence, all these factors are expected to help this market grow.

North America is expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, tobacco product use among US youth is increasing. As per this data, in 2018, more than 1 in 4 high school students and about 1 in 14 middle school students had used a tobacco product. This was observed to have considerably increased from 2017, which was driven by an increase in e-cigarette use. In the US, e-cigarette use increased from approximately 12% to more than 20% among high school students and from 3.3% to 4.9% among middle school students from 2017 to 2018.

The United States has a developed healthcare system that has one of the largest expenditures on healthcare. Its investment in research and development is also large. As a result of these factors, a large population is able to get the required treatment it needs. Owing to these factors, the substance abuse treatment market in the US is expected to be one of the largest and is also expected to grow in the future.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Substance Abuse Treatment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153236/substance-abuse-treatment-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Substance Abuse Treatment Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Substance Abuse Treatment market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687