Structured Cabling Market By Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2027 

Global structured cabling market is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 18400.56 million by 2026, by registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand of converged data center solution is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Unlock new opportunities in Structured Cabling Market;

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are ABB, Clever Business Websites, Belden Inc., CommScope, Dätwyler Cables GmbH, Legrand, Nexans, Schneider Electric,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Structured Cabling market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Structured Cabling market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Hardware

Cables Copper Cables Fiber Optic Cable



Communication Outlets System

Patch Panels & Cross Connects

Patch Cables & Cable Assemblies

Racks & Cable Management

By Software

By Service

Consulting

Installation & Deployment

Maintenance & Support

By Application

Business, Financial, Solution and Insurance (BFSI)

Commercial

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Industrial

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Global Structured Cabling Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increased infrastructure development in communication industry is expected to drive the market growth

Huge demand of converged data center solution is augmenting the growth of the market

Rising demand for high bandwidth network connections will propel the market in the forecast period

Growing urbanisation in developing countries is also flourish the market growth

Market Restraints:

High investment cost is required for installations which will hamper the market growth

Technical lacking in tolerance of UTP cabling in EMC impedance is hindering the growth of the market

Higher price of material such as fiber optic electronics is restraining the market in the forecast period

