Stockings Market: Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast upto 2017 – 2025

Stockings refer to close-fitting, elastic garments, which covers the leg from the foot up to the knee or thigh and is primarily worn by women. Stockings are available in numerous varieties in different regions across the globe. Other than compression stockings, luxury or regular stockings are hosiery garments which are usually worn for fashion along with mid-length skirts or similar dresses. Stockings are made of cotton, spandex, nylon, or a combination of any of these materials, depending on the requirement.

One of the major reasons driving the global stockings market is the availability of different varieties of stockings which vary in design, color, transparency, and other similar factors. These varieties provide multiple choices to the consumers to choose the one which suits them the best. After a particular duration, there is launch of new types of stockings in the market which again attracts customers to try them. The rise in disposable incomes and improved lifestyles of consumers readily contributes to the growth of the stockings market. The easy availability of stockings and promotion of the products via different means including online websites promotes the demand for stockings.

Rapid urbanization and adoption of western lifestyles also assists the stockings market in expanding across the globe. The e-commerce websites are easily satisfying the demands of consumers by serving them in a convenient manner. The different kinds of stocking available in the market include fence net stockings, lace stockings, printed stockings, striped stockings, opaque stockings, and many more styles which may be available in different regions.

The global stockings market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the global stockings market can be segmented into compression stockings and luxury or regular stockings. The compression stockings segment can be further sub-segmented into anti-embolism compression stockings and gradient compression stockings. The luxury or regular stockings segment can be further sub-segmented into panty-hose, and thigh-high stockings. Compression stockings are the skintight garment worn by the wearer to stimulate the blood circulation and stabilize the muscles by applying pressure to the body parts. Panty-hose refers to the close-fitting garment, which covers the body of the wearer from waist to toes. Thigh-high stockings cover up the wearer’s body from toes to thighs, not the waist, unlike panty-hose.

On the basis of application type, the global stockings market can be segmented into foot care, to beautify the legs, to keep warm, for medical issues, and others. The application of the stockings is based on the type and material of stockings. On the basis of distribution channel, the global stockings market can be segmented into online stores, multi-brand stores, departmental stores, mass-retailers, and others. On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period as China is one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in the region.