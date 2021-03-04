Stair Lift Manufacturing Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2016 – 2026

Global Stair Lift Manufacturing Market: Overview

Stair lift, commonly used in home care settings or healthcare facilities, are motorized seats which run along a rail or track and are powered by alternating current or batteries so that they can function even during power outages. Stair lifts for both straight and curved staircases are available in the market and they can be completely customized too. They are easy to operate and have different features such as safety belt or harness, swivel seat, flip-up rail, limit sensors, rechargeable batteries, handheld controller, and call stations.

Stair lifts are installed either by the disabled or those afflicted by musculoskeletal disorders on account of aging. A report by Transparency Market Research throws light on important facets of the global stair lift manufacturing market. It furnishes a qualitative analysis of the growth drivers and restraints in the market and chronicles the prevalent trends in it. The report is a comprehensive collection of historical, current, and projected data about the market. It offers an assessment of where the market stands today and where it is headed.

The report also offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and identifies key players contributing towards the growth of the global stair lift manufacturing market. The companies have been profiled in the report based on key parameters such as business and financial overview, recent developments, product portfolio, and geographical reach. Market-leading analytical tools have also be been leveraged to gauge the opportunities and threats awaiting players.

Global Stair Lift Manufacturing Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the primary growth drivers in the global market for stair lift manufacturing is the burgeoning geriatric population. Common health problems faced by them include chronic diseases, vertigo and dizziness, mental deterioration, and limited mobility. As per the National Council on Aging, an elderly person gets treated in an emergency room every 15 seconds because of falling down. To aid such people, stair lifts have emerged as important mobility devices. They also come in handy for the physically disabled people.

Further, the global market for stair lifts is also being buoyed by the rising knowledge about accessibility, mobility devices, and progress on the technological front in the industry. The different types of stair lifts available in the market are curved stair lift, straight stair lift, and standing stair lift. Among them, the straight stair lift segment accounts for maximum revenue. Going forward, the segment is forecasted to up its share further. On the other hand, standing stair lift segment is slated to see its market share getting dented by the soaring popularity of straight and curved stair lifts.

Depending upon modality, the global stair lifts market can be bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. Of the two, the indoor modality segment is slated to see swift growth because of the rising adoption in indoor facilities such as homes and healthcare facilities.

Global Stair Lift Manufacturing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is a key region in the global market for stair lift manufacturing. A growing pool of elderly population and the swift pace of technological progress in the region is slated to drive the market further in the years to come. Powered primarily by the U.K., the Europe is another key region which is poised for good growth in the near future.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players competing in the global market for stair lift manufacturing are Platinum Stairlifts, Acorn Stairlifts, Inc., Stannah Stairlifts Ltd., Handicare, Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc., and Harmar.

