Sri Lanka Paints and Coatings Market 2021 Analysis and Global Briefing- AkzoNobel Paints, Asian Paints, Causeway Paint Lanka (Pvt) Limited

The report Sri Lanka Paints and Coatings Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Sri Lanka paints and coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The Sri Lanka Paints and Coatings market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like AkzoNobel Paints, Asian Paints, Causeway Paint Lanka (Pvt) Limited, Colour Coatings Lanka (PVT) Ltd, JAT Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Kansai Paint Lanka Pvt Ltd, lankem ceylon plc, Macksons Paints Lanka (Pvt), N.R.CHEMICALS, Nimlac Paints – Nimro Paint Industries Pvt Ltd, Nippon Paint (Lanka) Pvt ltd, Royal Paints Lanka (Pvt) Ltd among others.

Scope of the Report:

– Growing infrastructural activities in Sri Lanka is forecasted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– By resin type, acrylics is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Acrylic Resins to Dominate the Market

– Acrylic resins have properties, such as transparency, high color ability, and UV resistance, in coating solutions. They are used in water-borne systems very often, which result in low VOC emission.

– The application of acrylic coatings leads to high surface hardness. In certain applications, such as walls, decks, and roofing, acrylic coatings provide elastomeric finishes to improve the UV resistance of the surface, if employed with some fluids.

– Application of acrylic coatings is primarily found in the construction industry, for high-end finishing in roofs, decks, bridges, floors, and other applications. Water-based acrylic coatings are high in demand, owing to the environmental concerns, like the negative impact of VOCs affecting the air quality in the environment.

– Some additional applications of acrylic paints and coatings are found in marine vessels and structures, automotive, electrical products, machinery, and various metal product, among others

– Owing to the above mentioned factors demand for acrylic resin type is likely to dominate the market studied over the coming years.

