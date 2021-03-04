Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) Market:

BASF, Sika, Cemex, Heidelbergcement, Quikrete Companies, GCP Applied Technologies, The Euclid Chemical Company, KPM Industries, Lafargeholcim, Gunform International, Prestec UK, Contech UK



The market for sprayed concrete (shotcrete) is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.2% globally during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Shotcrete is a mortar or high-performance concrete transported through a hose and projected pneumatically onto a back surface at high velocity. The increasing demand from the construction sector has been majorly driving the market growth.

However, the environmental issues arising from the dust released in the dry process and outbreak of coronavirus across the globe are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market. Increasing research and development activities are likely to provide opportunities for the sprayed concrete (shotcrete) market over the next five years. The underground mining segment is the most dominating application of the market studied. Europe dominated the market across the globe and Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192352996/sprayed-concrete-shotcrete-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46

Market Insights

Underground Construction to Dominate the Market

– Shotcrete is the preferred construction method and concrete placement process for underground construction. It can be easily molded into various sizes and shapes.

– Beneficial attributes of sprayed concrete such as it require less formwork, fewer touchups after form stripping, provide excellent strength and durability, and can be installed quickly than other concrete.

– Shotcrete is primarily used in underground excavations, especially in the case of rocks and boulders. However, in recent times, it is employed for the advancement of tunnels through altered, cohesion-less, and loose soils.

– Underground applications of shotcrete include supplementing or replacing conventional support materials, such as lagging and steel sets, sealing rock surfaces, channeling water flows, and installing temporary support and permanent linings. Significantly growing expansion programs within the transportation and water/wastewater sectors are expected to provide a boost to the underground construction activities.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

– Europe region stands to be the largest market for sprayed concrete (shotcrete). Factors, such as increasing demand from underground construction activities have been driving the sprayed concrete (shotcrete) requirements in Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

– In Europe, the majority of the market demand for the sprayed concrete market comes from Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Austria, and Greece.

– Wet-mix sprayed concrete dominates the European region owing to cost savings of using the wet-mix system. However, Austria is the country where dry-mix sprayed concrete is more preferred than wet-mix sprayed concrete.

– According to the European steelmakers association Eurofer, EU construction output growth is forecast to slow to 0.8% on-year each in 2020 and 2021. This expected slowdown in 2020 is mainly due to demand-related factors such as weakening economic fundamentals and the outbreak of novel COVID19 pandemic all around the world.

– Consequently, European Union policies have chosen to upgrade the Trans-European Road Network (TREN) to improve interstate transport. Because of this, around 2100 kilometers of tunnels will be built in Europe by 2030.

Regions Are covered By Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192352996/sprayed-concrete-shotcrete-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=46

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) Market

-Changing the Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions about Sprayed Concrete (Shotcrete) market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]