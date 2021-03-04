South America Pet Food Market 2021 Insights and Business Scenario – Mars Inc., Nestle SA (Purina), Colgate Palmolive ( Hill’s Pet Nutrition), Uni-Charm Corp., Nutriara Alimentos Ltda, InVivo NSA, Agrolimen SA

The South America Pet Food Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The South American pet food market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the South America Pet Food Market: Mars Inc., Nestle SA (Purina), Colgate Palmolive ( Hill's Pet Nutrition), Uni-Charm Corp., Nutriara Alimentos Ltda, InVivo NSA, Agrolimen SA, Mogiana Alimentos SA, J.M. Smucker (Big Heart), Diamond Pet Foods, Blue Buffalo, Merrick Pet Care

Market Overview:

– The rapid economic and social changes in these countries are leading to increased urbanization, high-income growth, and a strong aesthetic sense among the consumers.

– Pet humanization, wherein human characteristics are ascribed to pets, is a direct consequence of these changes.

– Due to a rise in this trend of humanization, owners are becoming increasingly aware of pet health, nutrient uptake, and overall wellness.

– Manufacturers are capitalizing on this situation and differentiating their products on these lines, with natural and ethically sourced products being a major hit in this regard.

Dry Pet Food Dominate the Market

The dry pet food market in the South American region occupied the largest market share in 2019, and it is projected to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period. Dry pet food is the most demanded pet food segment by type among the customers. The region also imports large quantities of dry pet food from countries, such as China. To ensure good quality imports, countries in the region have placed many food import restrictions on importing countries.

Brazil Dominates the Market

Brazil overtook Japan as the second-largest market for pet food worldwide in 2012, and it is behind only the United States. Brazilian pet food companies rely on US companies for the ingredients for their formulations. With the Brazilian pet food market growing and a rise in the demand for innovative pet products, the ingredient suppliers are required to be registered at the MAPA’s Department of Animal Production Inspection and Development (DFIP) as a prerequisite for exporting to Brazil. Specialized pet stores are gaining popularity in the country, due to the consistent price range offered by these small outlets, unlike the price volatilities of large-scale outlets of major brands. These stores are often involved in producing innovative and naturally and ethically sourced materials, and hence, their dedicated pet food product lines are capturing consumer interest.

Competitive Landscape

The South American pet food market consists of few global players, like Nestle, Mars Incorporated, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, but many of the pet food manufacturers are locally based. The market is highly fragmented and competitive; hence, the leading players are involved in the R&D of innovative pet food products, to achieve significant market shares.

