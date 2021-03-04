South America Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2025

The report South America Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The South America automotive high-performance electric vehicles market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 20%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The South America Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like BMW Group, Daimler AG, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Ford Motor Company, Renault, Rimac Automobili, Telsa Inc., Kia Motor Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Peugeot, Volkswagen AG among others.

– Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are growing environmental concerns (owing to rising exhaust emissions), enactment of stringent emissions and fuel economy norms, and increasing government initiatives, in terms of subsidies and benefits for increasing the adoption rate of electric vehicles, are expected to propel the demand for and growth of the high-performance electric vehicles market.

– The average commute time of people across the globe has increased tremendously over the past decade. In the United States, the average one way commuting per person has gone up from 25.2 minutes in 2010 to 27.1 minutes in 2018. The share of US workers with more than 60 minutes of one way commute time increased from 8% in 2010 to 10% in 2018. The population of workers with 90 minutes or more of one way commute timing was 4.3 million in 2018 compared to 3.3 million in 2010. Owing to the fact that an average american travelling by car uses 1.28 gallons of fuel (average one way commute distance in United states is 16 miles) per day, almost 25.6 lbs of carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere per day by per commuter. The market for high performance electric cars are being driven by the aforementioned facts.

Key Market Trends:

Increased performance of BEV is boosting the sales of Electric Vehicles



Geographies around the world are witnessing an increase in demand for fuel-efficient and low emission vehicles. A limited range of electric vehicles is a major factor that is restraining the growth of the market. OEMs are now manufacturing electric cars with a higher mobility range that goes beyond 200 miles in a single charge. Tesla leads the market when it comes to producing high-performance vehicles. Tesla automotive revenue stood at USD 5.35 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Teslas profit from the automotive division was recorded at 1.19 billion dollars which was 29% more than the previous quarter. Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y, and Roadster, all have mobility range greater than 300 miles. Other high-performance models from key players include Hyundai Kona (258 miles), Kia Niro Electric (239 miles) and Chevy Bolt (257 miles). Since the cost of ownership of electric and hybrid vehicles is higher, OEMs are now opening their manufacturing hubs in developing economies like China and India to bring down the cost of the vehicles. Tesla opened its Gigafactory in Shanghai. Leading electric bus manufacturer BYD has partnered with Olectra India to produce high-performance electric buses in India.

