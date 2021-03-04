South Africa In-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers

The South Africa In-Vitro Diagnostics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The In-vitro Diagnostics market in South Africa is expected to grow at a good rate over the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the rising burden of chronic diseases and infectious diseases in South Africa, increasing the use of point-of-care diagnostics in the country and technological advancements that are being done in the diagnostics market. As per the report published by the Government of South Africa in 2018, the prevalence of HIV in the country is around 13.1%. It has been suggested that the number of people living with HIV in the country would reach beyond 7.52 million by 2019. This indicates the burden of HIV in South Africa. Therefore, there is a growing need for better diagnostics which in turn is augmenting the demand for the same.

After HIV, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of death in South Africa and almost one in every six deaths is associated with CVD. Therefore, rising chronic diseases in the country are propelling the demand for in-vitro diagnostics which in turn is contributing to the market growth.

Market Overview:

Reagents are Expected to hold Largest Market Share in the Product Segment Over the Forecast Period

The reagent segment of the market studied includes chemical, biological, or immunological components, solutions, or preparations intended by the manufacturer to be used during the in-vitro diagnosis process. Given the high cost of many diagnostic platforms, it is common for manufacturers to lease equipment instead of selling technology outright to end-users. In these arrangements, the lease is tied to contracts to purchase associated reagents or assays for the equipment over the life of the contract. Many diagnostic companies have in excess of 75% of sales from consumables such as assays and reagents, and such agreements guarantee the generation of cyclic revenues associated with the sale of reagents and other consumables.

South Africa has established local immunoassay reagent programs to manufacture low-cost, high-quality immunoassay reagents. Kits from these projects are now becoming available and are likely to fuel the market. Furthermore, with the rising cancer burden, the demand for in-vitro diagnostics for early diagnosis would rise, which is also expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The In-vitro Diagnostics market in South Africa is showing intense competition currently. This is majorly due to the rising investment of the global companies in South Africa as this country shows several opportunities for growth. With the rising expansion strategies that are being implemented by the companies, it is expected that in the future, several small and mid-sized companies will penetrate the market and hold a substantial share.

