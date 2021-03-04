South Africa Anti-caking Agents Market Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2021-2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the South Africa Anti-caking Agents market in its latest report titled, “South Africa Anti-caking Agents Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The South African anti-caking agents market is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.5%, during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the South Africa Anti-caking Agents Market: Evonik Industries AG, IMAC Inc., Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, and Solvay SA.

Key Market Trends

Increased Utilization in the Beverage Industry

The high consumption of beverages, such as wine, beer, and juices, in the emerging markets, is driving the demand for silicon dioxide, which acts as an anti-caking agent. It is mainly used in the production of beer and is filtered off before the final processing, as it works by clumping up the dissolved matter and helping it to drop out of suspension, thus clarifying the beer. According to the Food and Drug Administration, it should not exceed 2% of the total food by weight. It should be used in reasonable quantities to produce the intended effect. It has a negligible effect when consumed in permissible quantities.

Increased Utilization in the Confectionery Industry

The growing demand for sugar confectionery is increasing in the region, owing to the increased utilization of anti-caking agents in the powdered sugar industry as it is one of the significant ingredients in the confectionery market. Sodium compounds such as sodium aluminum silicate help prevent dry foods such as sugar from clumping, forming semi-solid or solid lumps. Food manufacturers will often add anti-caking agents at some point during the production process to optimize manufacturing costs as reducing clumping and moisture-absorption means lower prices for sugar

