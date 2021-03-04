Snoring Control Devices Market Size & Share | Industry Report, 2025; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

Snoring can be defined as noisy breathing during sleep, which is a common problem observed among men and women of all age groups. It is the sound produced by the vibration of respiratory structures due to the movement of air while breathing when asleep. Snoring can be caused by various factors including obesity, throat weakness, nasal passageway obstruction, sleep deprivation, and obstructive sleep apnea. In addition, alcohol consumption, increasing usage of sleeping pills, and large tonsils cause snoring. Snoring can lead to un-refreshing and fragmented sleep, which results in tiredness and sleepiness during the day. Adverse effects of snoring include daytime dysfunction and heart disease. According to the data published by ResMed, sleep-disordered breathing is known to affect over 42 million adults in the U.S. As a result, over 9% of middle-aged women and over 25% of middle-aged men are known to suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. Though snoring is a common problem, it remains largely undiagnosed in more than 75% of the people suffering from sleep-disordered breathing.

The modest growth of the snoring control devices market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of sleep-disordered breathing, rising prevalence of obesity, sedentary lifestyle, rising geriatric population, and large unemployed population. In addition, developments in technology including application of three-dimensional (3D) technology in the production of snoring control devices, integration of home health care systems with mobile devices, launch of smart snoring solutions, and the rise in focus of manufacturers on tapping new marketplaces promote the market growth. Furthermore, increasing sales through online channels, unique strategies adopted by manufacturers to market their products, discounts on products offered online, ease of product comparison, and home delivery services offered for online products drive the market for snoring control devices. However, lack of awareness among people regarding diseases associated with snoring and ineffective reimbursement scenario may hamper the market in the near future.

The global snoring control devices market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the market can be classified into mandibular advancement devices, tongue stabilizing devices, nasal devices, chin straps, position control devices, and expiratory positive airway pressure devices. Based on distribution channel, the market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online stores, and others.

Geographically, the global snoring control devices market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the maximum share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. High growth of the market in the region can be attributed to well-established health care infrastructure, increase in awareness among people, and rise in the prevalence of sleep disorders. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for snoring control devices. However, sluggish growth of the economy in the region is likely to restrain the market in Europe during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing government focus on enhancement of health care facilities and increase in patient population in the region.

Leading players operating in the global snoring control devices market are GlaxoSmithKline, Apnea Sciences, ResMed, MPowrx Health & Wellness Products, VitalSleep, TheraSnore, AirSnore, MEDiTAS, SNOREDOC, SleepTight Mouthpiece, SnoreMeds, and ZYPPAH, among others.

