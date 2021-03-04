Smart Railways Market 2021 Precise Outlook- Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, ALE International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

The Global Smart Railways Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Smart Railways Market was valued at USD 13.85 billion in 2019, and it is estimated to be worth USD 32.07 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.14% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– The growth of the smart railway system is expected to be primarily driven by the growing need for urban connectivity, increased integration of IoT-based solutions, and higher emphasis on reducing emissions. By 2050, it is expected that passenger mobility may increase by 200-300% and freight activity may increase by 150-250%, according to the International Transport Forum.

– This calls for the implementation of smart solutions, to provide adequate transport capacity for growing volumes of goods and people. Trends, like machine-to-machine (M2M) technology, leveraging the embedded sensors, increase in computer power, and incorporation of Big Data and the Internet of Things, are expected to pave the way for truly integrated and inter-modal transport solutions.

– Furthermore, in order to create better growth opportunities, mega-regions, which essentially are a by-product of confluence between major cities, such as the Boston-New York-Washington corridor, the So Paulo-Rio de Janeiro region, or the Hong Kong-Shenzhen-Guangzhou area of China, are expected to come into being. These regions require high levels of connectivity, which can be realized by advanced communication technologies.

– The application of analytics has also evolved in the railway infrastructure. The amount of data being generated by the rail network is driving the adoption of an analytics solution. According to leading railroad authority Lyndon Henry, over 1.5 million freight cars are handled and monitored daily by the US railroads. This creates a huge amount of data over the cloud.

Top Companies in the Global Smart Railways Market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, ALE International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Moxa Inc., Thales Group, General Electric Company, Cyient Limited, Toshiba Corporation and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– November 2019 – Alstom signed a ten-year maintenance contract with SBB, the Swiss national railway company, to maintain SBBs European Train Control System (ETCS), the signaling and control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

– April 2019 – At IBM’s IoT Exchange, IBM announced a collaboration with Sund & Blt to assist in IBM’s development of an AI-powered IoT solution designed, to help prolong the lifespan of aging bridges, tunnels, highways, and railways. The new industry solution, IBM Maximo for Civil Infrastructure, further extends the IBM Maximo portfolio, while providing deep industry and task-specific functionality, to help organizations manage, monitor, and administer their infrastructure assets.

Key Market Trends

Rail Analytics System is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The rail network operators in developed parts of the world are actively investing in the development of analytics systems. Currently, there is a prominence of cloud-based systems. The market is witnessing a need for tools that help in maximization of intervals between certain maintenance events, like turning wheels (on a lathe) or replacing the wheel-and-axle sets on the trains, which reduce maintenance costs.

– The analytics-based solutions are expected to work in close coordination with security and surveillance systems to leverage video analytics, which is likely to help in obstacle determination, thereby, improving the overall efficiency of the railway system.

– Time-table management, capacity optimization, timely travel service, and predictive maintenance are the primary reasons for the adoption of rail analytic systems. The rail network operators in developed parts of the world are actively investing in the development of analytics systems. Currently, cloud-based systems are prominent. For instance, UK-based Network Rail recently partnered with Deloitte, to leverage the railway signaling systems to deliver 92.5% public performance measure (PPM).

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– According to the International Union of Railways, Asia-Pacific accounted for close to 28% of the total railways’ network (in terms of length of lines). The share is majorly represented by China and India with 100,000 km and 65,000 km network. Regional governments in this region have been making concerted attempts to upgrade and revamp the existing lines, to enhance the overall efficiency of their operations.

– Furthermore, the emergence of megacities is expected to be the highest in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific; four of the worlds existing 24 megacities are in China. It is expected that Chinese planners will merge nine cities in the Pearl River Delta, from Guangzhou to Shenzhen, to create a 26,000 sq. km urban area. This is likely to be 26 times larger than Greater London. Around USD 260 billion is expected to be spent on this project over the next four years, to integrate transport, energy, water, and telecommunication networks.

– Moreover, several banks in China are coming together to fund over USD 28 billion in public-private partnership (PPP) projects for the smart railway system. Similarly, Japan is on its way to deploying smart solutions, like providing the personal concierge for travelers, which leverages AI.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

