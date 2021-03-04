Smart Parking Market is expected to grow at USD 17.46 billion by Forecast 2028

Smart parking is a smart parking system that helps drivers with safe parking. The space available in the parking lot is marked or marked with the help of embedded software and sensors. Vacant space is informed by the driver accordingly due to good handling of the vehicle. This technology uses a variety of sensors as part of computer systems in the parking lot to detect the presence or absence of vehicles. The smart parking system provides real-time data details regarding the availability of the nearest parking lot and allows the driver to serve that slot without interference from other vehicles.

Smart parking market is expected to grow at USD 17.46 billion with a CAGR of 17.85% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The rise in a number of vehicles leading to concerns regarding parking solutions is the main driving factor for the growth of the smart parking market. Growing demand and adoption of IoT applied technology is also a driving factor for the smart parking market. The rise in investment in building driverless vehicles and an increase in the government’s initiative in building smart cities across the globe is also an opportunity for the growth of the smart parking market.

The rise in a number of vehicles leading to concerns regarding parking solutions is the main driving factor for the growth of the smart parking market. Growing demand and adoption of IoT applied technology is also a driving factor for the smart parking market. The rise in investment in building driverless vehicles and an increase in the government's initiative in building smart cities across the globe is also an opportunity for the growth of the smart parking market.

Smart parking market on the basis of system type has been segmented as guided park assist, smart park assist, on-street and off-street.

Based on component, the smart parking market has been segmented into parking sensors, steering angle sensors, ECU and display unit.

On the basis of sensor technology, the smart parking market has been segmented into ultrasonic sensor, radar sensor and image sensor.

Based on vertical, the smart parking market is segmented into government and commercial.

Based on solution, the smart parking market is segmented into security & surveillance, parking reservation management, valet parking management and license plate recognition.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the smart parking market report Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Valeo, Delphi Technologies, AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Cubic Corporation, Amano Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, AppyParking, Smart Parking, TKH GROUP, Nedap, Urbiotica, SWARCO, KLAUS MULTIPARKING SYSTEMS PVT. LTD, IPS Group Inc., IEM SA, Dongyang Menics Co., Altiux Innovations, Parkmobile LLC, ParkMe, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

Smart parking market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, system type, component, sensor technology, vertical and solution as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart parking market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Smart parking market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Major Highlights of Smart Parking Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on smart parking market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the smart parking market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in smart parking market.

