Smart Learning Systems Market 2021 Is Booming Globally | Top Leading Players: Blackboard Inc., Pearson PLC, Ellucian Company, Smart Technologies Inc

The smart learning systems market was valued at USD 24.31 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 82.58 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.5%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The smart learning systems market was valued at USD 24.31 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 82.58 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.5%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Global Smart Learning Systems Market are Blackboard Inc., Pearson PLC, Ellucian Company, Smart Technologies Inc., Promethean World, Desire2learn, Dell EMC, Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc. and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– Feb 2020 – Pearson and the Washington State University announced the renewal and expansion of their longstanding online degree partnership with the Carson College of Business. In an intensely competitive market, where general trends around MBA application volume are less and many programs are challenged to fight enrolment declines, Washington State Universitys online program continues to increase enrolment.

– Mar 2019 – Blackborad Inc., launched the Instituto de Educao Superior de Braslia (IESB), a center for higher education located in Brasilia (Brazil) and implemented the companys flagship learning management system (LMS)- Blackboard Learn Ultra._

Key Market Trends

Mobile Devices are Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Mobile devices are growing for smart learning due to their portability and convenience regarding accessing content and social interactions. The number of smartphone users is also increasing every passing day.

– Owing to an exponential increase in ubiquity and computing capacity, todays smartphones provide endless possibilities for higher engagement, enhancement of student understanding, and extension of learning beyond the classroom. Smartphones also offer an easy way for teachers to facilitate and inspire student learning and creativity while increasing motivation.

– Students and teachers communicate effectively and efficiently with simple clicks to obtain feedbacks. The learning outcomes for both ability and knowledge can be smartly measured and observed through the latest ICT technologies.

– According to the latest survey by Learning House, 51% of respondents stated that they had used their phone or tablet device for reading required materials. Moreover, According to Open Colleges, 81% of teachers in the United States think tablets can enrich classroom learning, and 86% of students also believe that tablets can help them to study more efficiently.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific countries contribute significantly to the growth of the smart learning market. The adoption of smart learning solutions is explicitly deployed in this region to determine the power of innovative learning methodologies; the intrinsic strength and rapid economic growth are aiding this region in becoming one of the fastest-growing education markets internationally.

– India has the largest population in the world in the age bracket of 5-24 years, which presents a large number of opportunities in the education space. In a partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Government, Samsung announced setting up of Samsung Smart Class at 14 government colleges across Andhra Pradesh, India which offer Bachelors of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Education (D.Ed) courses

– The Chinese government is funding technology initiatives that are aimed at narrowing the gap between the quality of education in rural and urban areas. There is a live-streaming network that connects hundreds of students spread across a vast area of Chinas countryside.

– In 2018, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) launched a new learning hub as part of the NTU Smart Campus vision. The learning hub is equipped with the latest technologies to support the flipped classroom pedagogy, wherein students learn the course content online before class and the face time with professors and classmates is devoted to collaborative learning.

Finally, Smart Learning Systems Market report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure. Smart Learning Systems industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

