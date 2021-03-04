Security and Vulnerability Management Market 2020 Industry Outline, Global Executive Players and Benefit Growth to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Security and Vulnerability Management Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Security and Vulnerability Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Security and Vulnerability Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global security and vulnerability management market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Vulnerability management is a security practice intended specifically to avoid exploiting IT vulnerabilities that occur in a system or organisation. The process involves identifying, classifying, resolving and reducing system’s various vulnerabilities. It is an essential computer and network security component and is practiced in accordance with risk management and other safety methods.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cyber-crimes and cyber threats will propel the market growth

Growing need for enterprise security is driving the growth of the market

Increasing demand for big data and cloud computing is also boosting the market growth

Government regulations for vulnerability may fuel the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about SVM solutions is restricting the growth of the market

Scalability and high deployment costs will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market

By Type

Solutions Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Policy and Compliance Forensics and Incident Investigation Device Vulnerability Assessment Application Vulnerability Assessment

Services Consulting Support Integration



By End User

SMBs

Enterprises

By Verticals

BFSI

Government & Defence

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, NetSPI LLC, has announced the launch of NetSPI Resolve, which is a vulnerability management solution that gives an end-to-end solution. It helps the customers to fix vulnerabilities faster for security of their data. This development helps the company to enhance their product portfolio

In January 2017, Tata Communications has launched the global availability of their vulnerability management service (VMS). This VMS is a part of managed security services suite and it is built on QualysGuard vulnerability management and compliance solutions. This development helps the company to cater more customers globally

Competitive Analysis

Global security and vulnerability management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of security and vulnerability management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global security and vulnerability management market are Dell, IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Micro Focus, Tripwire, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Skybox Security, Inc., AlienVault, Qualys, Inc., Tenable, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Rapid7, FUJITSU and NetSPI LLC among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Security and Vulnerability Management report.

Major Highlights of Security and Vulnerability Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Security and Vulnerability Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Security and Vulnerability Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Security and Vulnerability Management market.

