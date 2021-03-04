SD-Branch Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Advancements- Cisco Systems, Cradlepoint, Riverbed Technology, Versa Networks, Aruba Networks, Citrix Systems, Talari Networks

“Global SD-Branch Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”

The New report includes a detailed study of Global SD-Branch Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global SD-Branch Market. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Software-defined branch or SD branch is an architectural solution that enables enterprises to effectively streamline their WAN and branch by combining the networking and security functionalities into a consolidated software platform with several sets of IP services. The deployment of SD-branch eradicates the need for deploying multiple hardware appliances and related software packages. SD-branch provides a complete set of integrated networking solutions, including Ethernet, routing, SD-WAN, and Wi-Fi. It also offers security solutions such as firewall, web-gateway, IPS etc. Enterprises can easily deploy SD-branch to solve complex WAN and branch architectural challenges. Deployment of SD-branch offers various benefits such as cost reduction, simplified management, improved IT agility, and a more secure branch.

Top Key Players in the Market:

Cisco Systems, Cradlepoint, Riverbed Technology, Versa Networks, Aruba Networks, Citrix Systems, Talari Networks, VMware

This research report categorizes the global SD-Branch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global SD-Branch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Segment by Type:

Software

Services

Market Segmentation by Application:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SD-Branch are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

