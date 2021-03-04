Scrubber Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Thermax Ltd, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

The report titled “Scrubber Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Scrubber market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5.2%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353244/scrubber-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Scrubber Market: –Thermax Ltd, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Ducon Technologies Inc., Andritz AG, Alfa Laval AB, CECO Environmental Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Wartsila Oyj Abp, GEA Group AG, Fuji Electric Co Ltd

Industry News and Developments:

– The cement industry is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user industry, owing to the rising demand for scrubbers to control emissions from the cement manufacturing plants.

– Until 31st December 2019, for ships operating outside Emission Control Areas, the limit for sulfur content of ships fuel oil is 3.50% m/m (mass by mass). The 0.50% m/m limit has been applied from 1 January 2020. This, in turn, is expected to create a significant amount of opportunities for the scrubber system manufacturers and suppliers in the coming years.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global scrubber market in 2018, with the majority of the demand coming from China, India, and Japan.

Market Overview:

Factors, such as rising concerns on air pollution, coupled with increasing awareness about air quality control systems or solutions, are expected to increase the demand for scrubbers during the forecast period. However, the shutdown of coal-fired power plants in major countries across the world, along with the increasing share of renewables in the power generation mix is expected to restrain the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Cement Industry to Witness the Fastest Growth

– The cement industry is one of the major polluting industries. The major pollutants emitted include particulate matter, SO2, and NO2. To ensure compliance with environmental standards by the cement plant operators, the governments of the respective countries conduct inspections in the plant facilities.

– Cement plants mostly use wet scrubbers to reduce the plant’s SO2 emissions. The scrubber treats gasses leaving the preheater and alkali bypass systems.

– The Indian government directed the cement industries to install 24X7 monitoring devices for better monitoring by the center and state agencies. In the United States, the EPA laid the environmental compliance regulations through National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP), which aims to minimize the emissions of asbestos fibers during various activities, including its handling. The induction of such regulatory standards is expected to boost the demand for scrubbers in the cement industry.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the scrubber market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years as well. Factors, such as rising concerns regarding air pollution and strict emission control regulations in major countries, are driving the market in the region.

– China has a set of prohibitions called the national action plan on air pollution. This imposed a nationwide cap on coal use, divided up among provinces so that Beijing (for instance) had to reduce its coal consumption by 50% between 2013 and 2018. The plan banned new coal-burning capacity and accelerated the use of filters and scrubbers in the country.

– Globally, shipping companies are spending billions to fit ships with scrubbers to reduce sulfur emissions from the exhaust fumes of ships that run on heavy fuel oil. In December 2018, Panama-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) Bright Pioneer, emerged as the winner for a daily rate of USD 30,000 – USD 32,000 in a tender launched by Indian Oil Corporation in which the company was planning to hire an oil tanker with scrubbers that remove sulfur emissions. A similar trend has been observed in other major countries, such as Japan.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Scrubber market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Scrubber Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353244/scrubber-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Scrubber Industry:

Scrubber Market Sales Overview.

Scrubber Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Scrubber Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Scrubber Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Scrubber Market Analysis by Application.

Scrubber Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Scrubber market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Scrubber market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Scrubber market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Scrubber market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Scrubber market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]